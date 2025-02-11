A Big Expansion in Physician-Owned and Operated Pediatric Care is Coming to Orange County: Two New Ocean Pediatrics Offices Will Open in Early 2025

Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just five months after the grand opening of Ocean Pediatrics first office in Laguna Hills, Founder and Medical Director, Steven Abelowitz MD FAAP, is expanding to meet the pressing needs for pediatric care that Orange County families can trust. Two additional brand new, state-of-the-art and family-friendly Ocean Pediatrics facilities are set to open in The Ranch at Newport Bay on February 11th 2025 and Ladera Ranch in March 2025. This expansion ensures a strong foothold of physician owned and operated pediatrics practices in Orange County.

Several renowned pediatricians and care providers have rushed to join Ocean Pediatrics to be a part of Dr. Abelowitz’s patients over profits philosophy. Key team members Kristina Nylander, MD FAAP and Rebecca Allen, MD FAAP will join Dennis Phillips MD, FAAP, Jennifer Maccio CPNP-PC, and Nina Fife FNP-BC in the existing Laguna Hills office. Amy Canos Cox MD FAAP, Lisa Teschke-Nguyen, MD FAAP, Leann Williams, MD FAAP, Annie Shugerman, PA, Lesli Juncaj, CPNP are joining the new location in Ladera Ranch. Jen Orosco, MD and Dylan Ochal, MD will join Dr. Abelowitz in the Newport Back Bay location.

In addition to their dedication to providing bespoke pediatric care, Ocean Pediatrics’ profound expansion will ensure more families in the Orange County community have access to after-hours pediatric care via on-call providers, as well as same-day sick and well check/physical visits – key offerings of their Laguna Hills office.

Dr. Steven Abelowitz, Founder and Medical Director of Ocean Pediatrics, has over 30 years of experience in the medical field and is a renowned leader in the field of pediatrics. Regarding his practice’s expansion, he stated, “Each and every member of the Ocean Pediatrics team is committed to ensuring all of our patients receive the most advanced, thorough, and compassionate care possible. That is why we are dedicated to expanding in the Orange County area, to continue to offer more care to meet the individualized needs of every child and to offer OC parents the convenience and peace of mind they deserve.”

The Ocean Pediatrics team is currently accepting new patients and would like to invite current and expecting parents in Orange County to consider making Ocean Pediatrics their pediatric care home.

About Ocean Pediatrics

Ocean Pediatrics is on a mission to transform the pediatric experience for every one of their families. They believe that pediatric care is so much more than the most advanced medical technologies and their patients’ physical health. It’s also about being an attentive listener, a source of endless support, and an empathetic guide — to gently nurture patients from infancy to adolescence and beyond. To learn more about Ocean Pediatrics visit, https://ocean-pediatrics.com/.

