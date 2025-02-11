$8.58 Bn Home Use Wi-Fi Router Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Driving Innovation in Home Connectivity Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Routers, Wi-Fi Routers Companies Embrace Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Use Wi-Fi Router Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the home use Wi-Fi router market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global home use Wi-Fi router market reached a value of nearly $4.05 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2023 to $5.83 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.52%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2028 and reach $8.58 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing internet penetration, rising work-from-home, rising adoption of digitalization and growing adoption of IoT devices. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was high initial costs of advanced routers. Going forward, rising urbanization, rising smart home integration and expansion of the information communication technology industry will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the home use Wi-Fi router market in the future include network infrastructure limitations.



The home use Wi-Fi router market is segmented by type into speed and capacity and Wi-Fi standards. The speed and capacity market was the largest segment of the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by type, accounting for 57.92% or $2.35 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the speed and capacity segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.86% during 2023-2028.



The home use Wi-Fi router market is segmented by technology into traditional routers (single-band, dual-band, tri-band) and mesh Wi-Fi systems. The traditional routers (single-band, dual-band, tri-band) market was the largest segment of the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by technology, accounting for 72.66% or $2.94 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the mesh Wi-Fi systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 8.35% during 2023-2028.



The home use Wi-Fi router market is segmented by application into gaming router, streaming router and general-use router. The streaming router market was the largest segment of the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by application, accounting for 38.28% or $1.55 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the gaming router segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.14% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the home use Wi-Fi router market, accounting for 39.06% or $1.58 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the home use Wi-Fi router market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.46% and 8.81% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.52% and 7.93% respectively.



The global home use Wi-Fi router market is fairly fragmented, with large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.72% of the total market in 2023. Tp-Link Technologies Co. Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 4.83% share of the market, followed by Xiaomi Corporation with 3.95%, Cox Communications Inc. with 2.07%, Verizon Communication Inc. with 1.80%, Synology Inc. with 1.77%, Comcast Corporation with 1.64%, Motorola Solutons Inc. with 1.48%, Asus Computer International with 1.47%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 1.44% and Netgear Inc. with 1.27%.



The top opportunities in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by type will arise in the speed and capacity segment, which will gain $1.08 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by technology will arise in the traditional routers (single-band, dual-band, tri-band) segment, which will gain $1.22 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the home use Wi-Fi router market segmented by application will arise in the streaming routers segment, which will gain $680.11 million of global annual sales by 2028. The home use Wi-Fi router market size will gain the most in the USA at $483.05 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for home use Wi-Fi router market include focus on developing innovative products, such as the new Wi-Fi 6 modem router, focus on developing innovative products, such as the Eero Wi-Fi router, focus on developing innovative products, such as whole-home routers, focus on developing innovative products, such as new dual-band Wi-Fi routers, focus on developing innovative products, such as tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers and focus on developing innovative products, such as the game-changing 5G Standalone (5GSA) network.

Major Market Trends

Innovation in Home Wi-Fi Routers Companies Embrace Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Eero Wi-Fi Routers Enhancing Connectivity With Mesh Technology

Xiaomi's BE3600 Pro Router Boosts Home Wi-Fi With MLO Technology and Enhanced Security

Consistent Infosystems Unveils High-Speed Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router With Advanced Security Features

Driving Innovation in Home Connectivity Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Routers

Innovative 5GSA Networks and Wi-Fi 7 Routers Revolutionize Home Connectivity

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Hexatronic Acquired HomewayGmbH

Verizon Acquired Frontier

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Home Use Wi-Fi Router - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Home Use Wi-Fi Router Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Speed and Capacity

6.4.2 Wi-Fi Standards

6.5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.5.1 Traditional Routers (Single-Band, Dual-Band, Tri-Band)

6.5.2 Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Gaming Router

6.6.2 Streaming Router

6.6.3 General-Use Router



Companies Featured

Tp-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Cox Communications Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

Synology Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Motorola Solutons Inc.

Asus Computer International

Cisco Systems Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Consistent Infosystems

ZTE Corporation

D-Link

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hexatronic Group AB

Homeway GmbH

Teleco Group

BT Group

Vantiva SA

Vodafone Group PLC

T-Mobile

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

Telus

Qualcomm

Charter Communications

Keysight Technologies

Shaw Communications

Bell Canada

TP-Link Canada

Telmex

Totalplay

Izzi Telecom

TP-Link USA

Asus USA

Ubiquiti Networks

SonicWall

TIM Brazil

INRED

Entel Peru

Intelbras

Multilaser

Linksys Brasil

GTI Networks

Bezeq

Du

Ceragon Networks

Turk Telekom

Etisalat

Karel

VIVA Bahrain

Airtel Nigeria

MultiChoice

Orange Egypt

Vodafone Egypt

MTN Nigeria

MTN South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dn583

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment