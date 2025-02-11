$16.85 Bn Influenza Vaccines Market Research 2025-2033: Expansion of Production Capacity, Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations, Advancements in Development

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccines Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global influenza vaccines market reached a value of nearly $7.93 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $7.93 billion in 2023 to $11.41 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.54%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2028 and reach $16.85 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of vaccination programs, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of vaccine.



Going forward, the increasing geriatric population, favorable governments initiatives, rising incidence of respiratory diseases and strong economic growth in emerging markets will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the influenza vaccines market in the future include public perception and vaccine hesitancy.



The influenza vaccines market is segmented by vaccine type into inactivated and live attenuated. The inactivated market was the largest segment of the influenza vaccines market segmented by vaccine type, accounting for 88.44% or $7.01 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the recombinant segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the influenza vaccines market segmented by vaccine type, at a CAGR of 7.67% during 2023-2028.



The influenza vaccines market is segmented by valency into quadrivalent and trivalent. The quadrivalent market was the largest segment of the influenza vaccines market segmented by valency, accounting for 77.04% or $6.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the quadrivalent segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the influenza vaccines market segmented by valency, at a CAGR of 7.83% during 2023-2028.



The influenza vaccines market is segmented by route of administration into injection and nasal spray. The injection market was the largest segment of the influenza vaccines market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 93.02% or $7.38 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the nasal spray segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the influenza vaccines market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2023-2028.



The influenza vaccines market is segmented by distribution channel into hospitals and pharmacies, government and institutional supply and other distribution channels. The hospitals and pharmacies market was the largest segment of the influenza vaccines market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 57.94% or $4.59 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the government and institutional supply segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the influenza vaccines market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 8.21% during 2023-2028.



The influenza vaccines market is segmented by age group into pediatric and adult. The adult market was the largest segment of the influenza vaccines market segmented by age group, accounting for 65.85% or $5.22 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the adult segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the influenza vaccines market segmented by age group, at a CAGR of 8.34% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the influenza vaccines market, accounting for 41.42% or $3.28 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the influenza vaccines market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.04% and 8.77% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.56% and 8.09% respectively.



The global influenza vaccines market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 90.54% of the total market in 2023. Sanofi SA was the largest competitor with a 36.60% share of the market, followed by Seqirus (CSL Limited) with 22.79%, GlaxoSmithKline Plc with 8.01%, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd with 7.25%, Pfizer Inc with 7.21%, Abbott Laboratories with 3.19%, AstraZeneca PLC with 2.72%, Sinovac Biotech Ltd with 1.13%, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd with 0.85% and BioDiem Ltd with 0.79%.

Influenza Vaccines Market Opportunities

The top opportunities in the influenza vaccines market segmented by vaccine type will arise in the inactivated segment, which will gain $3.06 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the influenza vaccines market segmented by valency will arise in the quadrivalent segment, which will gain $2.79 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the influenza vaccines market segmented by route of administration will arise in the injection segment, which will gain $3.23 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the influenza vaccines market segmented by age group will arise in the adult segment, which will gain $2.57 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the influenza vaccines market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospitals and pharmacies segment, which will gain $1.95 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The influenza vaccines market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.12 billion.

Major Market Trends

Technological Advancement to Drive Innovation in the Influenza Vaccine

Expansion of Influenza Vaccine Production Capacity

Advancements in Influenza Vaccine Development

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

GSK Acquired CureVac

AstraZeneca Acquired Icosavax

GSK Acquired Affinivax

Influenza Vaccines Companies Featured

Sanofi SA

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

BioDiem Ltd

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Co Ltd

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

CureVac

Novartis AG

Biomed-Lublin

Polpharma

Vaccinuri Suceava

Microgen

R-Pharm

GSK plc

Vaxess Technologies

Merck & Co Inc

Viatris Inc

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Altimmune Inc

Baxter International Inc

Moderna Inc

Novavax Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Instituto Butantan

Biofarma Argentina

Laboratorio Pfeiffer

Laboratorio Sao Paulo

Sinergium Biotech

SK Bioscience Co

Kemin Industries Inc

ilender Corporation

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC

BioMedical Ltd

MediWound Ltd

Kocak Farma

Abdi Ibrahim

GC Biopharma

