$5.69 Bn Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Opportunities and Strategies 2025-2033: Focus on Launch of in Glass Prefillable Syringes, Automation in Sterile Injectable Drug Manufacturing

This report describes and explains the lyophilized injectable drugs market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global lyophilized injectable drugs market reached a value of nearly $3.8 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.04% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2023 to $4.49 billion in 2028 at a rate of 3.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2028 and reach $5.69 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for personalized medicine, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of metabolic and cardiac disorders. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were risk of contamination during the lyophilization process.



Going forward, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, growing biopharmaceutical industry, favorable government initiatives and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the lyophilized injectable drugs market in the future include expensive equipment and operational costs and shortage of skilled professionals.



The lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented by packaging type into specialty packaging, point-of-care reconstitution, single-use vials and other packaging types. The single-use vials market was the largest segment of the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by packaging type, accounting for 52% or $1.98 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the specialty packaging segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by packaging type, at a CAGR of 3.95% during 2023-2028.



The lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented by type of delivery into single-step devices, multi-step devices, prefilled diluent syringes and proprietary reconstitution devices. The prefilled diluent syringes market was the largest segment of the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by type of delivery, accounting for 47.4% or $1.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the single-step devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by type of delivery, at a CAGR of 3.85% during 2023-2028.



The lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented by indication into oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic conditions and other indications. The oncology market was the largest segment of the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by indication, accounting for 33.6% or $1.27 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by indication, at a CAGR of 3.91% during 2023-2028.



The lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), specialty clinics and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by end-user, accounting for 56.5% or $2.15 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 3.88% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the lyophilized injectable drugs market, accounting for 41.9% or $1.59 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the lyophilized injectable drugs market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.12% and 3.67% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.26% and 2.62% respectively.

Competitive Landscape



The global lyophilized injectable drugs market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 22.77% of the total market in 2023. Novartis AG was the largest competitor with a 7.38% share of the market, followed by Pfizer Inc. with 3.00%, Sanofi SA with 2.17%, Baxter International Inc. with 2.05%, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc with 1.58%, Cipla Limited with 1.54%, CordenPharma International GmbH with 1.52%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with 1.27%, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. with 1.18% and Vetter Pharma International GmbH with 1.09%.

Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Opportunities

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the lyophilized injectable drugs companies to focus on product development and delivery system enhancements, focus on enhancing drug delivery systems, focus on automation and quality control to drive growth in lyophilized injectable drugs, focus on specialty packaging to drive growth, focus on infectious diseases market to drive growth, focus on single-step devices for rapid growth opportunities, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels to broaden market reach, focus on pricing strategies to optimize market position, focus on strengthening regulatory and educational promotions, focus on digital and data-driven promotional tactics and focus on healthcare professionals to strengthen end-user engagement.

The top opportunities in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by packaging type will arise in the single-use vials segment, which will gain $362.26 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by type of delivery will arise in the prefilled diluent syringes segment, which will gain $332.6 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by indication will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $239.68 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the lyophilized injectable drugs market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $374.44 million of global annual sales by 2028The lyophilized injectable drugs market size will gain the most in the USA at $225.92 million.

Major Market Trends

Focus on Launch of in Glass Prefillable Syringes For Lyophilized Drugs

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems For Lyophilized Injectable Drugs

Automation in Sterile Injectable Drug Manufacturing Improving Efficiency and Scalability in Drug Production

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Great Point Partners Acquired Lyocontract Gmbh

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Acquired Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Sharp Acquired Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Recipharm AB Acquired Arranta Bio and Vibalogics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Lyophilized Injectable Drugs - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Packaging Type

6.4.1 Specialty Packaging

6.4.2 Point-of-Care Reconstitution

6.4.3 Single-Use Vials

6.4.4 Other Packaging Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Type of Delivery

6.5.1 Single-Step Devices

6.5.2 Multi-Step Devices

6.5.3 Prefilled Diluent Syringes

6.5.4 Proprietary Reconstitution Devices

6.6 Market Segmentation by Indication

6.6.1 Oncology

6.6.2 Infectious Diseases

6.6.3 Autoimmune Diseases

6.6.4 Metabolic Conditions

6.6.5 Other Indications

6.7 Market Segmentation by End-User

6.7.1 Hospitals

6.7.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

6.7.3 Specialty Clinics

6.7.4 Other End-Users



Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Companies Featured

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Baxter International Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Cipla Limited

CordenPharma International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

WuXi Biologics

Piramal Pharma Limited

PharmaJet

CSL Limited

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Samsung Biologics

Duopharma Biotech Berhad

Boehringer Ingelheim

UCB S.A.

Bayer AG

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

DSM Pharmaceutical Products

Grifols S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Great Point Partners

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Ypsomed

Sopharma AD

Zentiva

AS Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Polpharma

Antibiotice S.A.

Slovakofarma

Farmak JSC

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

LyoWave Inc.

Millrock Technology

Fresenius Kabi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Azbil Corporation

Curia Global Inc.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC.

Laboratorios Bago

Laboratorio Chile S.A.

Gador S.A.

Laboratorio Elea

Biogenesis Bago

Laboratorios Richmond

Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A.

Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A.

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos e Farmaceuticos

OPTIMA

Eitan Medical Ltd.

Genex Pharma

Aristopharma Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Nipro Corporation

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

Schott AG

CIRON Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

