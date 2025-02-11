$350+ Bn Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Transition to Decentralized Exchanges DEXs, Integration of AI, Expansion of APIs

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market reached a value of nearly $34.97 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.57% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $34.97 billion in 2023 to $109.1 billion in 2028 at a rate of 25.55%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.40% from 2028 and reach $352.02 billion in 2033.





This report describes and explains the cryptocurrency exchange platform market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. Growth in the historic period resulted from the growing popularity of digital assets, increasing adoption of smartphones, rising disposable income and increased internet penetration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were security and fraud risks.



Going forward, the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, favorable government initiatives, increasing population and urbanization, strong economic growth in emerging markets and rise in digital payments adoption will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the cryptocurrency exchange platform market in the future include user trust and adoption.

Market-trend-based strategies for the cryptocurrency exchange platform market include focus on transition to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for enhanced security, transparency and asset control, focus on integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance trading, security and user experience and focus on expansion of APIs for enhanced integration and functionality. Player-adopted strategies in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market include focus on strategic partnerships to expand business expertise and focus on new product launches to expand business expertise.



The cryptocurrency exchange platform market is segmented by type into centralized exchange and decentralized exchange. The centralized exchange market was the largest segment of the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by type, accounting for 96.23% or $33.65 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the decentralized exchange segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 28.59% during 2023-2028.



The cryptocurrency exchange platform market is segmented by cryptocurrency type into Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD coin and other cryptocurrency types. The Bitcoin market was the largest segment of the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by cryptocurrency type, accounting for 40.14% or $14.03 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other cryptocurrency types segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by cryptocurrency type, at a CAGR of 27.98% during 2023-2028.



The cryptocurrency exchange platform market is segmented by end-use into commercial and personal. The commercial market was the largest segment of the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by end-use, accounting for 68.94% or $24.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 26.45% during 2023-2028.



The cryptocurrency exchange platform market is segmented by trading type into spot trading and derivatives trading. The spot trading market was the largest segment of the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by trading type, accounting for 66.25% or $23.17 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the derivatives trading segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by trading type, at a CAGR of 27.71% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market, accounting for 40.35% or $14.11 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 26.35% and 25.92% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.60% and 24.73% respectively.



The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 77.63% of the total market in 2023. Binance (BAM Trading Services Inc) was the largest competitor with a 48.04% share of the market, followed by Coinbase Global Inc with 8.89%, Crypto.com (Foris DAX Asia Pte Ltd) with 6.00%, OKX (OK Group) with 4.29%, Kraken (Payward Inc) with 3.15%, Bybit Fintech Limited with 2.14%, Luno Pte Ltd with 1.93%, MEXC (Multi-Exchange Community) with 1.93%, eToro Group Ltd with 0.72% and CEX.IO Ltd with 0.55%.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Opportunities

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the cryptocurrency exchange platform companies to focus on decentralized exchanges for growth, focus on integrating artificial intelligence for growth, focus on application programming interfaces for growth, focus on derivatives trading for growth, focus on other cryptocurrency types for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on the commercial market for growth.

The top opportunities in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by type will arise in the centralized exchange segment, which will gain $70.82 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by cryptocurrency type will arise in the bitcoin segment, which will gain $31.68 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by trading type will arise in the spot trading segment, which will gain $45.83 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the cryptocurrency exchange platform market segmented by end-use will arise in the commercial segment, which will gain $53.83 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The cryptocurrency exchange platform market size will gain the most in the USA at $27.59 billion.

Major Market Trends

Transition to Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) For Enhanced Security, Transparency and Asset Control

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Enhance Trading, Security and User Experience

Expansion of APIs For Enhanced Integration and Functionality

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

OSL Group Acquired CoinBest

CoinDCX Acquired BitOasis

OANDA Acquired Coinpass

Binance Acquired Tokocrypto

Binance Acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC)

Bit2Me Acquired Fluyez

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $352.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Centralized Exchange

6.4.2 Decentralized Exchange

6.5 Market Segmentation by Trading Type

6.5.1 Spot Trading

6.5.2 Derivatives Trading

6.6 Market Segmentation by Cryptocurrency Type

6.6.1 Bitcoin

6.6.2 Ethereum

6.6.3 Tether

6.6.4 USD Coin

6.6.5 Other Cryptocurrency Types

6.7 Market Segmentation by End-Use

6.7.1 Commercial

6.7.2 Personal



Companies Featured

Binance (BAM Trading Services Inc)

Coinbase Global Inc

Crypto.com (Foris DAX Asia Pte Ltd)

OKX (OK Group)

Kraken (Payward Inc)

Bybit Fintech Limited

Luno Pte Ltd

MEXC (Multi-Exchange Community)

eToro Group Ltd

CEX.IO Ltd

BingX

VOOX

S.BLOX

Delta Exchange

CoinSwitch

WazirX

Mox Bank

Revolut

N26

Mudrex

Winklevoss Capital Management

Deutsche Boerse

Tokero

Purpose Investments

Bitget

Coinsquare

Bitbuy

Newton

Bitso

Volabit

Mexo

Bitlem

Gemini

Bitstamp

Paxos

BlockFi

Bittrex

Mercado Pago

Itau Unibanco

Ripple

Bancolombia

Ripio

Bitex

Mercado Bitcoin

Foxbit

NovaDAX

FlowBTC

Nobidex

Paribu

ValiCoin

IranBit

eToro

Coinmama

Bit2C

BitOasis

CoinMENA

Koinim

Bitcoin Egypt

B4UTrade

Quidax

BuyCoins

Paxful

Coinvest

VALR

Ice3X

