Epiq Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ in India

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced it has earned the 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification™ in India, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Epiq. This year, an impressive 90 percent of respondents said it’s a great place to work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“This certification highlights our dedication to creating an inclusive workplace where our associates feel proud, valued, and empowered,” said Abhay Garg, Epiq’s Senior Vice President, Business Services and Products. “This achievement is a testament to the outstanding team, environment, and culture we’ve established in India. We celebrate and thank our committed associates, whose contributions have earned us this honor. This award belongs to every member of our team, inspiring us to continue offering exceptional products and solutions.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Epiq scores high on all key parameters in India offices

A summary of the company’s survey highlights include:

96 percent said they feel Epiq is a physically safe place to work.

95 percent said people are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation or gender.

94 percent said clients would rate the service Epiq delivers as ‘excellent.’

93 percent indicated that when employees join Epiq, they are made to feel welcome.

92 percent said they are given the resources and equipment to do their job.

92 percent said they are proud to tell others that they work at Epiq.

About 1,500 associates work for Epiq’s India global capability centre at Hyderabad and Pune. Epiq is a US-based technology-enabled legal and compliance services company that operates in 18 countries to support clients anytime and anywhere in the world.

Building an exceptional employee experience

At Epiq, creating a supportive and dynamic workplace culture is a top priority.

“Our efforts to foster meaningful connections, support professional growth, and build an inclusive workplace are being recognized by our employees,” Garg said. “We are proud of the strides we have taken and are excited about the future as we continue to champion this.”

Here are some of Epiq India’s initiatives:

Employees Benefits Program: Free transport to and from the office, free meals in office, medical insurance to cover the family, and industry-leading opportunities for learning and development.

Free transport to and from the office, free meals in office, medical insurance to cover the family, and industry-leading opportunities for learning and development. Inclusive Work Culture : Through Epiq’s Women Employee Resource Group and other initiatives, Epiq fosters an environment that values diversity, promotes a sense of belonging, and supports the professional growth of women.

: Through Epiq’s Women Employee Resource Group and other initiatives, Epiq fosters an environment that values diversity, promotes a sense of belonging, and supports the professional growth of women. Wellness and Safety Programs : Epiq prioritizes the safety and well-being of all employees, especially women colleagues who come to work in office, with comprehensive wellness policies, flexible work arrangements, and enhanced security measures.

: Epiq prioritizes the safety and well-being of all employees, especially women colleagues who come to work in office, with comprehensive wellness policies, flexible work arrangements, and enhanced security measures. Innovation : Programs including 'Innovation Day' and 'Annual Hackathon' inspire employees to form teams and develop their ideas into client solution prototypes.

: Programs including 'Innovation Day' and 'Annual Hackathon' inspire employees to form teams and develop their ideas into client solution prototypes. Rewards and Recognition: Monthly, quarterly, and annual recognition programs motivate individuals to embody Epiq’s values, inspiring them to excel and perform at their best in the workplace.



Epiq is Hiring

To learn more about Epiq’s people, culture, and career opportunities, visit Epiq’s careers page at: https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-us/careers

About Epiq

Epiq is a leading legal and compliance services platform integrating people, process, and technology. Through this combination of innovative technology, legal and business expertise, and comprehensive solutions, Epiq drives efficiency in large-scale and increasingly complex tasks. High-performing clients around the world rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business, settlement administration, legal, and compliance operations to solve immediate challenges and provide scalable ongoing support to transform the enterprise. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

