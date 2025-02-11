$16.06 Bn Micro and Nano PLC Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Focus on Development of Compact PLC, Increasing Adoption Across Multiple Verticals, Launch of Innovative Products with AI

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro and Nano PLC Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro and nano PLC market reached a value of nearly $8.29 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $8.29 billion in 2023 to $11.65 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.06%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% from 2028 and reach $16.06 billion in 2033.



This report describes and explains the micro and nano PLC market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.





Market-trend-based strategies for the micro and nano PLC market include focus on developing compact PLC, focus on introducing comprehensive solutions for industrial automation and introduce innovative products to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled controller. Player-adopted strategies in the micro and nano PLC market include focus on new investments to enhance business offerings, strengthening its market position through strategic partnership and focus on strengthening market position through new product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the micro and nano PLC companies to focus on developing compact PLC solutions, focus on comprehensive solutions for industrial automation, focus on AI-enabled controllers for competitive advantage, focus on nano PLCs for market growth, focus on software solutions for market growth, focus on modular PLCs for market growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on commercial marinas for growth.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of industrial robots, growth of the renewable energy sector and increasing automotive production. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was High maintenance costs and lack of training. Going forward, increasing industrialization, increasing adoption of IOT, strong economic growth in emerging markets and favorable government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the micro and nano PLC market in the future include shortage of skilled workforce.



The micro and nano PLC market is segmented by type into micro PLC and nano PLC. The micro PLC market was the largest segment of the micro and nano PLC market segmented by type, accounting for 61.70% or $5.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the nano PLC segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.51% during 2023-2028.



The micro and nano PLC market is segmented by offering into hardware, software and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the micro and nano PLC market segmented by offering, accounting for 62.49% or $5.18 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 7.61% during 2023-2028.



The micro and nano PLC market is segmented by architecture into fixed PLC and modular PLC. The modular PLC market was the largest segment of the micro and nano PLC market segmented by architecture, accounting for 70.80% or $5.86 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the modular PLC segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by architecture, at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2023-2028.



The micro and nano PLC market is segmented by industry into automotive, chemicals and fertilizers, food and beverages, home and building automation, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, water and wastewater and other industries. The automotive market was the largest segment of the micro and nano PLC market segmented by industry, accounting for 21.98% or $1.82 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the home and building automation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by industry, at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the micro and nano PLC market, accounting for 37.02% or $3.06 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the micro and nano PLC market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.80% and 7.21% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.85% and 5.85% respectively.

Competitive Landscape



The global micro and nano PLC market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.03% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of few small players in different geographies. Rockwell Automation Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.42% share of the market, followed by Eaton Corporation plc with 2.34%, Advantech Co. Ltd. with 1.72%, ABB Ltd. with 1.54%, Schneider Electric SE with 1.41%, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation with 1.40%, Robert Bosch GmbH with 1.37%, Festo with 1.34%, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. with 1.27% and Omron Corporation with 1.21%.

Top Opportunities

The top opportunities in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by type will arise in the micro PLC segment, which will gain $1.98 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by offering will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $2.11 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by industry will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $875.01 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the micro and nano PLC market segmented by architecture will arise in the modular PLC segment, which will gain $2.46 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The micro and nano PLC market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.1 billion.

Major Market Trends



Focus on Development of Compact PLC

Increasing Adoption of PLC Across Various Industries

Launch of Innovative Products With AI-Enabled Controller

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Micro and Nano PLC - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Micro and Nano PLC Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Micro PLC

6.4.2 Nano PLC

6.5 Market Segmentation by Offering

6.5.1 Hardware

6.5.2 Software

6.5.3 Services

6.6 Market Segmentation by Architecture

6.6.1 Fixed PLC

6.6.2 Modular PLC

6.7 Market Segmentation by Industry

6.7.1 Automotive

6.7.2 Chemicals and Fertilizers

6.7.3 Food and Beverages

6.7.4 Home and Building Automation

6.7.5 Pharmaceuticals

6.7.6 Pulp and Paper

6.7.7 Water and Wastewater

6.7.8 Other Industries



Companies Featured

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Advantech Co. Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Festo

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Wecon Technology

Kinco Automation

IDEC Corporation

Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Huaneng Automation Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc

Arduino

Alstom

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

Devolo

FemtoTools AG

Crouzet Automatismes SAS

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Texas Instruments

Belkin International, Inc

Cree LED

Navitas Semiconductor

GaN Systems, Inc

KLA Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc

Blues Wireless

Olis Robotics

General Electric Co.

Unitronics

Tablo Co. (ITC)

Referro Systems

Industrial Automation & Control Systems Ltd. (IACSL)

Siemens South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sayw8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment