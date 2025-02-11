Dermatology Devices Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Cutera, Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Solta Medical and Aesthetic Group

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Devices Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology devices market is experiencing a significant surge, with projections estimating a growth from $15.93 billion in 2024 to an impressive $18.38 billion in 2025. This notable increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% is partly driven by heightened awareness of skin health and a rise in dermatological condition prevalence. Additionally, an aging population, the escalating demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, and advancements in skin cancer diagnostics are contributing factors to this upward trend.

Forecast Period Growth Drivers



Looking ahead, this upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market size reaching $32.98 billion in 2029, climbing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing inclination towards minimally invasive treatments, burgeoning medical tourism, robust market growth in emerging economies, and ongoing research and development activities in the field. Innovation in dermatology, including the adoption of tele-dermatology services, AI and machine learning applications, personalized care, advanced laser technologies, and other novel approaches, are key trends forecasted to shape the future market landscape.





Impact of Skin Disease Prevalence



The rising incidence of skin cancer and other related diseases is a primary catalyst propelling the growth of the dermatology devices market. With instances such as approximately 99,780 new melanoma cases diagnosed and roughly 7,650 related fatalities in the United States alone in 2022, the need for state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment devices has never been more critical.



Cosmetic Procedures Fuel Market Expansion



Another factor energizing the market is the escalating demand for cosmetic dermatology practices. Non-surgical treatments like laser therapy and skin rejuvenation are gaining popularity, thereby spearheading the development of innovative dermatology devices designed to offer safe and efficacious outcomes.



Technological Breakthroughs Spearheading Growth



Technological advancements throughout the industry are significant influencers, with key players investing in groundbreaking technologies to maintain a competitive edge. Innovations such as the 3DermSpot by 3Derm Systems, Inc., which deploys AI for the autonomous detection of serious skin carcinomas, exemplify the industry's progress.



Artificial Intelligence Transforming Dermatology Devices



Leading companies in the sector are making headway by incorporating AI into dermatology devices. The integration of AI not only augments patient care but also enhances the precision of screenings for skin conditions. Piction Health Inc.'s AI-powered virtual dermatology services, launched in Massachusetts in 2023, are a testament to how technology is reshaping patient experiences and outcomes.



Strategic Acquisitions and Market Dominance



Strategic ventures like Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Proteologix, Inc. highlight the ongoing consolidation and efforts by prominent corporates to expand their capabilities, particularly in developing devices tailored for dermatological applications.



Market Composition



This market includes the sales of essential tools such as lasers, light therapy, electrosurgical equipment, and others, capturing the 'factory gate' value of goods sold by manufacturers. Diagnostic dermatology devices play a pivotal role in identifying skin-related issues.



Global Landscape and Future Outlook



With North America leading the global market in 2024 followed by Asia-Pacific, the outlook remains optimistic across the international panorama. This information underscores a dynamic and swiftly evolving industry pivotal to both medical and cosmetic skin health.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $32.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Diagnostic Devices; Treatment Devices; Other Product Types

By Application: Skin Cancer Diagnosis; Psoriasis; Skin Rejuvenation; Warts; Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals: Clinics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Diagnostic Devices: Dermatoscopes; Skin Biopsy Devices; Imaging Devices; Laboratory Testing Devices

By Treatment Devices: Laser Devices; Cryotherapy Devices; Light Therapy Devices; Radiofrequency Devices; Electrosurgical Devices

By Other Product Types: Microneedling Devices; Chemical Peeling Devices; Acne Treatment Devices; Skin Rejuvenation Devices

