Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment (Tafamidis, Patisiran, Inotersen) Market Research Report 2025: Advancing Treatment Options with Novel Therapeutic Antibodies - Global Long-term Forecast to 2033

This report describes and explains the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market reached a value of nearly $4.25 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95.43% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $4.25 billion in 2023 to $6.28 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.15%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2028 and reach $9.63 billion in 2033.

Market-trend-based strategies for transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market include focus on advancing treatment options for amyloidosis with novel therapeutic antibodies. Player-adopted strategies in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market include focus on expanding operations by new drug developments, focus on new drug approvals to enhance business offerings, focus on expanding business capabilities through new drug launches and focus on strategic partnerships to expand their business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment companies to focus on advancing novel therapeutics for transthyretin amyloidosis, focus on ATTR-PN for market growth, focus on the other drugs segment for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on hospital pharmacies for market growth and focus on aging population worldwide.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis cases. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was limited awareness. Going forward, increasing aging population, increasing regulatory approvals, increasing e-commerce growth, strong economic growth in emerging markets and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market in the future include high cost of treatment.



The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented by type into transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN). The transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) market was the largest segment of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by type, accounting for 81.29% or $3.45 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.76% during 2023-2028.



The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented by drug into tafamidis, patisiran, inotersen and other drugs. The tafamidis market was the largest segment of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by drug, accounting for 80.82% or $3.43 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by drug, at a CAGR of 11.69% during 2023-2028.



The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies market was the largest segment of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 77.47% or $3.29 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 9.39% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market, accounting for 55.89% or $2.37 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market will be South America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 55.78% and 49.14% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 36.26% and 20.52% respectively.



The global ATTR treatment market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Opportunities

The top three competitors in the market made up to 100.00% of the total market in 2023. Pfizer Inc. was the largest competitor with a 78.13% share of the market, followed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with 21.46% and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with 0.41%.

The top opportunities in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by type will arise in the transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) segment, which will gain $1.56 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by drug will arise in the tafamidis segment, which will gain $1.53 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $1.54 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market size will gain the most in the USA at $679.7 million.

Major Market Trends

Advancing Treatment Options For Amyloidosis With Novel therapeutic Antibody

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Astellas Pharma Acquired Polyphor International

AstraZeneca Acquired Caelum Biosciences

Novo Nordisk Acquired Prothena Corporation

