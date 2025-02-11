Global Composite Adhesives Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 6.49 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composite adhesives market was valued at US$ 3.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 6.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The composite adhesives market plays a pivotal role in industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to construction and electronics. These adhesives, known for their ability to bond dissimilar materials while maintaining structural integrity, are essential in modern manufacturing processes. The global trade of glues and adhesives, which includes composite adhesives reflecting the material's widespread use across various sectors. Today, composite adhesives are primarily categorized into epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic types, each offering unique properties such as high strength, flexibility, and environmental resistance. The demand for these adhesives is driven by the increasing need for lightweight, durable, and sustainable materials in industries like automotive and aerospace. For instance, the aerospace and defense sector accounted for around 17.42% of the composite adhesives market revenue in 2023, highlighting their critical role in manufacturing lightweight aircraft components.

Download Free Sample Pages @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/composite-adhesives-market

The supply chain for composite adhesives has faced significant challenges in recent years, including raw material shortages and logistical disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, China was the largest exporter of glues and adhesives, with exports valued at $845 million, while Vietnam emerged as the top importer, receiving 200,835 shipments of adhesive glue from March 2023 to February 2024. These dynamics underscore the global nature of the market and its dependence on international trade.

Key Findings in Composite Adhesives Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 6.49 billion CAGR 5.30% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (49%) By Type Epoxy (37%) By Application Aerospace and defense (26%) Top Drivers Rising demand for lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive industries

Increasing adoption of composites in renewable energy projects

Growth in electric vehicle production driving adhesive consumption Top Trends Shift towards bio-based and sustainable adhesive formulations

Development of self-healing adhesives for high-stress applications

Increasing use of adhesives in electronics for miniaturization Top Challenges Supply chain disruptions impacting raw material availability

Rising costs of key raw materials like epoxy resins

Geopolitical tensions affecting global trade and exports

Global Trade Dynamics: Navigating Import-Export Challenges and Opportunities

The global trade of composite adhesives market is a complex and dynamic landscape, shaped by the interplay of production capabilities, import-export volumes, and regional demand. In 2022, the total trade value of glues and adhesives worldwide reached $3.63 billion, reflecting the material's critical role in various industries. China led the export market, shipping $845 million worth of adhesives, followed by Germany ($555 million) and the United States ($385 million). These countries dominate the export landscape due to their advanced manufacturing capabilities and cost efficiencies in production.

On the import side, Vietnam emerged as the largest importer of adhesive glue, receiving 200,835 shipments from March 2023 to February 2024. Mexico and Ukraine followed, with 32,770 and 27,362 shipments, respectively. The high import volumes in these regions’ composite adhesives market are driven by growing industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. For instance, Vietnam's rapid economic growth has spurred demand for adhesives in construction and electronics manufacturing. The trade dynamics of composite adhesives are also influenced by geopolitical factors and logistical challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to port closures and freight capacity issues. Additionally, trade tensions between major economies, such as the U.S.-China trade conflict, have impacted the flow of raw materials like silicone sealants, which are essential for adhesive production. Despite these challenges, the global trade of composite adhesives remains robust, supported by increasing demand from industries like automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy.

End-Use Industry Impact: Driving Demand Across Key Sectors

The demand for composite adhesives market is heavily influenced by their applications across various end-use industries. The aerospace and defense sector is one of the largest consumers, accounting for around 17.42% of the market revenue in 2023. Composite adhesives are critical in manufacturing lightweight aircraft components, which improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Similarly, the automotive industry is increasingly relying on these adhesives to bond lightweight materials in electric vehicles (EVs), enhancing battery performance and overall vehicle efficiency.

The construction industry is another major driver of demand, particularly in emerging economies where urbanization and infrastructure development are accelerating. Governments in these regions are investing in large-scale construction projects, creating a surge in demand for durable and high-performance adhesives. For example, the U.S. IMAGINE Act has spurred construction activity, further boosting the use of composite adhesives in the region. The renewable energy sector, particularly wind energy, is also contributing to the growing demand for composite adhesives. These adhesives are used in the construction of wind turbine blades, which require materials that can withstand harsh environmental conditions. Additionally, the electronics industry is increasingly adopting composite adhesives for assembling components like batteries, sensors, and wearable devices, driven by the need for lightweight and durable materials.

Major Adhesive Types: Epoxy, Polyurethane, and Acrylic Dominate the Composite Adhesives Market

Composite adhesives are categorized into three major types: epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic, each offering unique properties suited for specific applications. Epoxy adhesives are the most widely used, known for their high strength and durability. They are particularly popular in the aerospace and automotive industries, where strong and long-lasting bonds are essential. In 2023, epoxy adhesives accounted for around 36.58% of the composite adhesives market revenue, highlighting their dominance in the industry.

Polyurethane adhesives are valued for their flexibility and resistance to impact and vibration, making them ideal for applications in the construction and automotive sectors. The global polyurethane structural adhesives market was valued at $8.93 billion in 2023, reflecting their widespread use in bonding materials like wood, metal, and plastic. Acrylic adhesives, on the other hand, are the fastest-growing segment, driven by their excellent environmental resistance and versatility. They are commonly used in electronics and automotive applications, where environmental durability is critical. Each adhesive type has its own production and supply chain dynamics. For instance, the production of epoxy adhesives relies heavily on raw materials like acrylates and epoxies, which have faced shortages due to disruptions in the petrochemical industry. Similarly, polyurethane adhesives depend on isocyanates, which have also been affected by supply chain challenges. Despite these issues, the production of composite adhesives remains robust, supported by ongoing innovations in adhesive formulations.

Production and Supply Chain: Overcoming Raw Material and Logistical Hurdles

The production of composite adhesives market is a complex process that involves sourcing raw materials like acrylates, epoxies, isocyanates, and phosphorous chemicals. The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in the supply chain, leading to raw material shortages and logistical challenges. For example, port closures and freight capacity issues during the pandemic created bottlenecks in the supply of essential materials. Additionally, extreme weather events like winter storms and hurricanes in the U.S. further strained the supply chain, particularly for petrochemical-based raw materials.

To mitigate these challenges, companies are adopting strategies like increasing inventory levels and approving alternative suppliers. For instance, Sika has expanded its production capabilities through acquisitions, such as the purchase of OTTO Chemie, to ensure a steady supply of raw materials. Similarly, 3M has introduced new adhesive technologies, such as thermally conductive adhesives for EV battery packs, to meet the growing demand from the automotive industry. The supply chain for composite adhesives is also influenced by geopolitical factors, such as the U.S.-China trade conflict, which has impacted the flow of materials like silicone sealants. Despite these challenges, the production of composite adhesives remains resilient, supported by ongoing investments in domestic production and supply chain optimization.

Contact us about this report before purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/composite-adhesives-market

Sustainability and Innovation: Shaping the Future of Eco-Friendly Adhesives

Sustainability is becoming a key focus area in the composite adhesives market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the growing demand for eco-friendly materials. Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, prompting manufacturers to develop low-VOC and bio-based adhesive formulations. For example, the development of bio-based and recyclable adhesives is gaining traction, offering new opportunities for growth in the market. Innovation is also playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the market. Companies are investing in research and development to create adhesive technologies that meet the specific needs of end-use industries. For instance, 3M has introduced thermally conductive adhesives for EV battery packs, addressing the growing demand for efficient thermal management solutions in the automotive sector. Similarly, ongoing research into adhesive technologies for composite repair and maintenance is supporting aftermarket sales, further driving market growth.

The focus on sustainability and innovation is expected to continue shaping the composite adhesives market in the coming years, as manufacturers strive to meet the evolving needs of industries while complying with environmental regulations.

Import & Export Outlook: Analyzing Global Trade Patterns and Trends

The import and export dynamics of composite adhesives are a critical aspect of the global market, reflecting the material's widespread use across various industries. In 2022, the total trade value of glues and adhesives reached $3.63 billion, with China leading the export market at $845 million. Germany and the United States followed, with exports valued at $555 million and $385 million, respectively. These countries dominate the export landscape due to their advanced manufacturing capabilities and cost efficiencies.

On the import side, Vietnam emerged as the largest importer of adhesive glue, receiving 200,835 shipments from March 2023 to February 2024 in the composite adhesives market. Mexico and Ukraine were also significant importers, with 32,770 and 27,362 shipments, respectively. The high import volumes in these regions are driven by growing industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. The trade dynamics of composite adhesives are influenced by geopolitical factors and logistical challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, leading to port closures and freight capacity issues. Additionally, trade tensions between major economies, such as the U.S.-China trade conflict, have impacted the flow of raw materials like silicone sealants, which are essential for adhesive production. Despite these challenges, the global trade of composite adhesives remains robust, supported by increasing demand from industries like automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy.

Global Composite Adhesives Market Major Players:

3M

Arkema SA

Bostik

Dow

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ITW Engineered Polymers GmbH

LORD Corporation

Master Bond Inc

Parker Hannifin Corp

Permabond LLC

Sika AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others

By Applications

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Customize this report to your needs: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/composite-adhesives-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube