Beaverton Foods Launches Three Bold New Flavors

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beaverton Foods , a leader in premium condiments for nearly a century, is proud to unveil three innovative new flavors in 2025. The trio marks Beaverton Foods’ first product launch in six years, reflecting a renewed focus on innovation while honoring the company's 96-year legacy of quality and craftsmanship. The new products are available for purchase at beavertonfoods.com .

“These new flavors represent the best of what Beaverton Foods has always stood for: a commitment to exceptional quality and bold flavor,” said Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods and third-generation leader of the company. “We’re proud to introduce products that not only honor our family’s legacy but also bring exciting new tastes to our customers across the country and the world.”

The new flavors include Beaver Brand Spicy Tartar Sauce, Inglehoffer Pub Mustard with Cracked Black Pepper, and Beaver Brand Hot Honey Mustard. Made in Oregon, the condiments are made with high-quality ingredients and are designed with versatility in mind. They are perfect for tailgating spreads, home cooking, and gourmet recipes.

Beaver Brand Spicy Tartar Sauce

For those seeking to elevate their seafood dishes with a touch of heat, Beaver Brand’s Spicy Tartar Sauce delivers the perfect balance of bold and fresh flavor. Made with high-quality mayonnaise, jalapeños, and dill, this creamy condiment adds a zesty kick while preserving the classic tang of traditional tartar sauce. Thick enough for dipping yet versatile as a spread, it’s the ideal companion for seafood and sandwiches.

Inglehoffer Pub Mustard with Cracked Black Pepper

Returning to artisanal roots, Inglehoffer Pub Mustard with Cracked Black Pepper is crafted in small batches to ensure the perfect blend. With a rich, golden hue and flecks of cracked black pepper, this mustard offers a slightly grainy texture and a balance of tangy heat and depth. Whether used as a spread for brats and sandwiches or as a dip for pretzels and pub snacks, it’s a versatile addition to any meal.

Beaver Brand Hot Honey Mustard

This bold new Beaver Brand mustard offers the perfect contrast between the smooth sweetness of honey and the warmth of a special spice and pepper blend. Made with premium mustard seeds, honey, vinegar, and chili peppers, this harmonious mustard is sweet, tangy, and spicy. Perfect as a dipping sauce, sandwich spread, salad dressing base, or a glaze for meats.

ABOUT BEAVERTON FOODS

Founded in 1929, Beaverton Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned company in Oregon producing America’s favorite condiments. With five nationally available brands of mustard, horseradish, ketchup, tartar sauce, and other specialty sauces, Beaverton Foods is behind the beloved national brands Inglehoffer, Beaver Brands, Red Duck, Pacific Farms, and Tulelake. Availability extends nationally to restaurants, grocery stores, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as internationally across a dozen markets. Beaverton Foods’ brands are stocked in every state and 98% of U.S. grocery stores. A pioneer in food safety and packaging, and an innovator in the condiments space globally, Beaverton Foods celebrates its 96th anniversary in 2025. For more information, please visit beavertonfoods.com .

