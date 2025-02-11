The Highly Anticipated Project Robbie Officially Launches Ushering the Future of AI and ML Research

Seattle, Washington, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over. Positron Networks proudly announces the official launch of Project Robbie , a groundbreaking platform designed to redefine how researchers and engineers conduct AI and machine learning experiments. With its cutting-edge features and user-first design, Project Robbie makes tackling complex computational challenges at scale easier than ever.

"Project Robbie is the solution the research world has been waiting for," said Sid Rao , CEO of Positron Networks. "We've combined the power of high-performance GPUs with a user-friendly interface and cost-effective design, giving scientists and engineers the tools they need to innovate without limits."

Project Robbie delivers unmatched simplicity by allowing users to run experiments directly from their command line, Python scripts, or Jupyter Notebooks, without needing extensive cloud expertise. With instant access to powerful GPUs, researchers can scale effortlessly from single experiments to thousands, all while maintaining full control over their budgets using a prepaid token system. Its state-of-the-art security ensures that sensitive data is protected, meeting HIPAA, SOC, and PCI compliance standards.

Designed with collaboration in mind, the platform enables funding groups to share datasets, resources, and results seamlessly, fostering teamwork across institutions and industries. This all-in-one solution eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional systems, empowering researchers to focus on discovery rather than logistics.

Project Robbie's beta program has already made waves in the research community, delivering transformative results to early adopters. The platform's work with the New England Research Cloud (NERC) highlights its potential to drive advancements in AI/ML applications across academia, government, and industry.

“Project Robbie has given us the ability to run complex simulations without the technical headaches," said one beta user from a leading research institution. "It’s a game-changer for our team."

To celebrate the launch, new users can take advantage of an exclusive referral program and enjoy bonus tokens for their first projects. This limited-time offer is designed to help researchers hit the ground running and experience the full potential of Project Robbie.

Project Robbie is now available to researchers, engineers, and innovators worldwide. Join the revolution and discover how simple, scalable, and secure research can be.

To sign up, schedule a demo, or learn more about Project Robbie, visit Here .

About Project Robbie

Project Robbie simplifies scientific computing, letting you run experiments and simulations on high-performance GPUs from your local machine. Supporting Python, Fortran, MATLAB, and more, it’s a flexible, user-friendly solution for researchers.

About Positron Networks

Positron is a funded stealth software company specializing in scientific computing and machine learning cloud infrastructure. Positron is reinventing how researchers leverage AI and machine learning in science by accelerating the pace of discovery tenfold and fueling innovation.