NUAIR Defense Launches, Delivering Real-World Solutions to Accelerate Defense Readiness

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of NUAIR Defense, a purpose-built hub designed to take the friction out of verifying, validating, fielding, and training for the next generation of defense capabilities in the air, land, maritime and multi domain space. In an era where defense agencies and industry leaders are buried under an avalanche of unproven solutions, NUAIR Defense clears the path – offering a streamlined, collaborative approach to getting technology and operators mission-ready without the typical bottlenecks.

A True Ecosystem, Not Another Vendor

“We're not just another technology provider,” said Ken Stewart, President & CEO of NUAIR. “We bring together the right people, the right tools, and the right processes to ensure that only proven, operationally relevant capabilities make it to the field."

"The defense technology sector is undergoing rapid growth, demanding accelerated testing, validation, and deployment of dual use technologies." said Darshan 'Dash' Divakaran, Principal at NUAIR Defense. "NUAIR Defense is driving a paradigm shift in defense innovation, bridging the gap between military operators, decision-makers, and technology providers to unlock new possibilities and propel defense and security forward."

NUAIR Defense provides a clear path from concept to operational use by breaking down three major barriers:

Validation at the Speed of Need – Rather than endless cycles of demos and pitches, NUAIR Defense puts solutions to the test in the air, land, maritime, and multi-domain operational environments, ensuring only viable technologies move forward.

– Rather than endless cycles of demos and pitches, NUAIR Defense puts solutions to the test in the air, land, maritime, and multi-domain operational environments, ensuring only viable technologies move forward. Realistic Testing That Saves Lives – Warfighters test and train in live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) settings, replicating the complexity of modern combat. This ensures operators know exactly how systems perform before deployment – no guesswork, no surprises.

– Warfighters test and train in live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) settings, replicating the complexity of modern combat. This ensures operators know exactly how systems perform before deployment – no guesswork, no surprises. Seamless Integration – Working alongside military airspace managers, range mangers and strategic defense sites, NUAIR Defense ensures that fielding new capabilities doesn’t create more problems than it solves.



Addressing Today’s Most Pressing Defense Challenges

NUAIR Defense is already making an impact across multiple domains:

Counter-UAS & Airspace Security – Using digital twin technology, NUAIR Defense enhances real-time detection and mitigation of non-cooperative drones while seamlessly verifying authorized operations.

– Using digital twin technology, NUAIR Defense enhances real-time detection and mitigation of non-cooperative drones while seamlessly verifying authorized operations. BVLOS Operations & Airspace Management – In partnership with key government and commercial stakeholders, NUAIR Defense removes red tape, enabling scalable beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations for defense applications.

– In partnership with key government and commercial stakeholders, NUAIR Defense removes red tape, enabling scalable beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations for defense applications. SBIR, STTR, & Dual-Use Technology Deployment – NUAIR Defense connects emerging companies with real defense needs, slashing the time it takes to move from prototype to deployment.



A Track Record of Getting It Done

With over a decade of success in both DoD, allied, and commercial operations, NUAIR has built a reputation for precision, safety, and effectiveness. Spilling over into NUAIR Defense, its legacy and established safety & compliance programs ensure that every system tested and deployed meets the highest operational standards, mitigating risks and reinforcing trust across defense stakeholders. Even close to home, NUAIR has had a long-standing relationship with the 174th Attack Wing (based out of Hancock Field Air National Guard base) and continues to explore mutually beneficial capabilities. The 174th ATKW is home to the MQ-9 Reaper drone, making Syracuse Hancock International Airport (also NUAIR’s Headquarters) the only U.S. airport whose ATC regularly handles uncrewed aircraft integrating seamlessly into commercial and private flight operations.

NUAIR Defense is actively engaging with military leaders, industry experts, and government agencies to reshape how defense solutions are vetted, tested, and deployed. Learn more at www.NUAIRDefense.org or contact contact@nuairdefense.org to explore partnership opportunities.

We invite you to join us for a deeper dive into Delivering Combat-Ready Platforms at the Pace of Modern Conflict Demand on Wednesday, February 26 at 1500 EST. Ken Stewart and Darshan ‘Dash’ Divakaran will be joined by AUVSI President Michael Robbins for an in-depth look at NUAIR Defense and the opportunities available to both commercial and defense operators. Details and registration can be found at www.auvsi.org/events/auvsi-webinars.

About NUAIR Defense

NUAIR Defense is a trusted accelerator where innovations are rigorously tested, validated, and integrated across air, land, maritime, and multi-domain operations to confidently deliver combat-ready systems and expertly trained operators at the speed of modern warfare. NUAIR Defense is a Division of NUAIR.

Contact:

Megan Cout

267-987-0805

mcrout@nuair.org