Company Distilling Honors Bridge Communities as June’s Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Bridge Communities as the June 2025 recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This partnership celebrates the nonprofit’s transformative work in helping families transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Bridge Communities provides transitional housing, case management, employment assistance, financial literacy training, and educational resources to families in need. With the support of dedicated mentors, the organization fosters stability and long-term success, enabling families to rebuild their lives and achieve independence.

“Bridge Communities’ holistic approach to addressing homelessness exemplifies the power of compassion and community,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support their vital work through our Gather Around Giving initiative.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving program awards grants and promotional resources to 12 non-profits annually, amplifying their impact and expanding their reach within the communities they serve.

