Flow Announces Integration of LayerZero, Levels Up Omnichain DeFi & Developer Experience

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow , one of the top blockchain platforms for consumer applications and gaming, announces the integration of LayerZero , the industry’s leading cross-chain messaging protocol, to expand cross-chain liquidity and omnichain interoperability. This partnership enables developers and users to move assets seamlessly into Flow, reducing friction and unlocking new opportunities for mass adoption in DeFi.

Flow has consistently advocated for DeFi and become a go-to blockchain for mass consumers, as the long-time home for major brands and IP like NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, Disney Pinnacle, and Ticketmaster through its parent company, Dapper Labs. Meanwhile, LayerZero currently connects over 100+ chains including big names like Solana, Base, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon, among others, and by integrating with Flow, opens the doors to a broader potential for developers and consumers to engage.

With LayerZero now live on Flow, developers can seamlessly bridge assets like USDC and Wrapped ETH (WETH) into the ecosystem using cross-chain messaging technology. LayerZero’s lzRead further enhances this capability by providing access to cross-chain data—allowing developers to verify liquidity, track DeFi pricing, and optimize financial products with greater accuracy. In Flow’s scaling ecosystem, both frictionless asset movement and deep liquidity insights are critical for sustained DeFi growth.

As Flow’s primary bridging partner, LayerZero is reshaping liquidity movement—driving TVL growth, capital efficiency and omnichain DeFi at scale. This integration removes barriers to capital flow, solidifying Flow’s position as the blockchain of the future. Developers can now deploy apps to Flow EVM with a frictionless experience—leveraging the advanced smart contracts, onchain storage and compute that’s unique to Flow.

“As we build out Flow’s DeFi ecosystem, we are doing so with the best-in-class infrastructure providers in the space—LayerZero being at the top of that list,” said Flow Community Manager, Matt Nofi. “LayerZero brings the interoperability factor that ultimately allows us to bring more capital into Flow, offering both developers and users a seamless, high-performance DeFi experience. We want our platform to offer the most rewarding transactions so we can talk less about the future of digital assets, and allow developers to curate top-notch experiences with brands now.”

Until now, moving liquidity has been fragmented and costly, limiting the potential for DeFi projects to reach a larger audience. This integration changes that. By integrating with LayerZero, Flow continues to lead by example in providing scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions for developers. As Flow continues to expand its DeFi capabilities LayerZero’s infrastructure aims to drive adoption and more seamless connectivity with the broader Web3 ecosystem.

“Super excited for the rest of crypto to finally get access to Flow,” said Bryan Pellegrino, Co-Founder & CEO of LayerZero. “With NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties and what they’re doing with the NFL and Disney, Flow is positioned to onboard a ton of people into crypto. Opening up Flow to the consumer apps on other chains should add a ton of new possibilities for what can be built.

To learn more, visit Flow.com/defi .

Flow will be attending ETH Denver later this month, hosting its first-ever Hacker Castle. For updates & event RSVPs follow Flow on X .

About Flow

Flow is the leading layer-one blockchain designed by app developers for app developers, providing a decentralized platform that anyone can access, everyone can trust, and no one can censor or block. Trusted by leading brands like the NBA, the NFL and Disney, Flow is built for mainstream adoption, powering the next generation of digital consumer experiences with over 450 applications and a growing ecosystem of more than 40 million on-chain wallets across collectibles, apps, social platforms, and gaming.

About LayerZero

LayerZero is a technology that enables applications to move data across blockchains, uniquely supporting censorship-resistant messages and permissionless development through immutable smart contracts.









