Finalists Named for the 2025 National ORBIE Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and business value created by technology innovation. Annually, ORBIE winners from over 40 Inspire Leadership Network chapters across North America are eligible for the National ORBIE Awards.

The 2025 National ORBIE Awards finalists are:

Super Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Sandeep Davé, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CBRE

Pragati Mathur, Chief Digital & Information Officer, ConocoPhillips

Laura Money, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial

Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Atilla Tinic, EVP & CIO, Dish, an EchoStar Corporation company



Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Mark Bloom, Global CIO, Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Aldo Noseda, VP & CIO, Eastman

Sameer Purao, SVP, CIO & CDO, Celanese

Meerah Rajavel, CIO, Palo Alto Networks

Neeraj Vijay, SVP & CIO, onsemi



Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue:

Chantel Balkovetz, EVP & COO, Symetra Financial Corporation

Amala Duggirala, EVP & CIO, USAA

Michael Leidinger, CIO, Hilton

Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial

Jaap van Riel, CTO, KnitWell Group



Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue:

Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank

Mike Hicks, SVP & CIO, Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Bruce Hoffmeister, CIO, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Rohit Lal, EVP & CIO, Saia, Inc.

Amith Nair, CIO, Vituity



Large Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue:

Joanne Corum, SVP & CIO, McCoy’s Building Supply

Jake Elson, VP & CIO, Interface

Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer, Clario

Raj Kalahasthi, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Baldwin Group

Mike Rinehart, CIO, Dechert LLP



Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue:

Dennis Keane, VP & CIO, Red Wing Shoe

Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Beau McBeth, Vice President of IT & Ministry, Jake’s Finer Foods

Trevor Schulze, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Alteryx

Priya Serai, CIO, Zeus Fire And Security



Healthcare Finalists – includes CIOs of hospitals & healthcare organizations:

Shakeeb Akhter, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Myra Davis, EVP, Chief Information & innovation Officer, Texas Children’s Hospital

Darin McDonald, EVP & CIO, UCare

Dr. Aaron Miri, EVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health System

Ellen Wiegand, SVP & CIO, VCU Health



Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalists – includes CIOs of government, education & nonprofit organizations:

Sonia Brar, CTO, City of Toronto

Dr. Nate Melby, CIO, Dairyland Power Cooperative

Jessie Minton, Vice Chancellor for Technology & CIO, Washington University in St. Louis

Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO, Director of Innovation & Technology, City of Coral Gables

Prasad Surapaneni, CIO, United Nations Federal Credit Union



CISO Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue:

Tammy Hornsby-Fink, System CISO, Federal Reserve

Clinton McFadden, CISO, Canadian Tire

Annessa McKenzie, CISO, ConocoPhillips

Ian Schneller, CISO, Health Care Service Corporation

John Wheeler, CISO, Cognizant



CISO Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations up to $15 billion annual revenue:

Robert Allen, Corporate VP & Global CISO, Gallagher

Jonathan Chow, CISO, Genesys

Monique Hart, VP, Information Security & CISO, Piedmont Healthcare

Brian Luteran, VP, IT Security & Risk Management, Bausch + Lomb

Robert Sullivan, Chief Information Security & CIO, Agero



The ORBIE® is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Business protection created by enterprise cybersecurity

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The 2025 National ORBIE Awards are made possible by:

Premier Sponsor: Lumen

Lumen Conference Sponsors: DXC Technology & T-Mobile

DXC Technology & T-Mobile Awards Sponsors: Future Tech Enterprise, Google Cloud & Prosource IT



The National ORBIE winners will be announced live on August 14, 2025 during the National ORBIE Awards in New York City, New York.

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 1,700 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

