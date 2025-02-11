Finalists Named for the 2025 National ORBIE Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 25 years, the ORBIE® Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and business value created by technology innovation. Annually, ORBIE winners from over 40 Inspire Leadership Network chapters across North America are eligible for the National ORBIE Awards.
The 2025 National ORBIE Awards finalists are:
Super Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:
- Sandeep Davé, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CBRE
- Pragati Mathur, Chief Digital & Information Officer, ConocoPhillips
- Laura Money, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial
- Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data & Technology Officer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Atilla Tinic, EVP & CIO, Dish, an EchoStar Corporation company
Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:
- Mark Bloom, Global CIO, Arthur J Gallagher & Co
- Aldo Noseda, VP & CIO, Eastman
- Sameer Purao, SVP, CIO & CDO, Celanese
- Meerah Rajavel, CIO, Palo Alto Networks
- Neeraj Vijay, SVP & CIO, onsemi
Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue:
- Chantel Balkovetz, EVP & COO, Symetra Financial Corporation
- Amala Duggirala, EVP & CIO, USAA
- Michael Leidinger, CIO, Hilton
- Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial
- Jaap van Riel, CTO, KnitWell Group
Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue:
- Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank
- Mike Hicks, SVP & CIO, Jackson National Life Insurance Company
- Bruce Hoffmeister, CIO, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Rohit Lal, EVP & CIO, Saia, Inc.
- Amith Nair, CIO, Vituity
Large Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue:
- Joanne Corum, SVP & CIO, McCoy’s Building Supply
- Jake Elson, VP & CIO, Interface
- Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer, Clario
- Raj Kalahasthi, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Baldwin Group
- Mike Rinehart, CIO, Dechert LLP
Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue:
- Dennis Keane, VP & CIO, Red Wing Shoe
- Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Beau McBeth, Vice President of IT & Ministry, Jake’s Finer Foods
- Trevor Schulze, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Alteryx
- Priya Serai, CIO, Zeus Fire And Security
Healthcare Finalists – includes CIOs of hospitals & healthcare organizations:
- Shakeeb Akhter, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Myra Davis, EVP, Chief Information & innovation Officer, Texas Children’s Hospital
- Darin McDonald, EVP & CIO, UCare
- Dr. Aaron Miri, EVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health System
- Ellen Wiegand, SVP & CIO, VCU Health
Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalists – includes CIOs of government, education & nonprofit organizations:
- Sonia Brar, CTO, City of Toronto
- Dr. Nate Melby, CIO, Dairyland Power Cooperative
- Jessie Minton, Vice Chancellor for Technology & CIO, Washington University in St. Louis
- Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO, Director of Innovation & Technology, City of Coral Gables
- Prasad Surapaneni, CIO, United Nations Federal Credit Union
CISO Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations over $15 billion annual revenue:
- Tammy Hornsby-Fink, System CISO, Federal Reserve
- Clinton McFadden, CISO, Canadian Tire
- Annessa McKenzie, CISO, ConocoPhillips
- Ian Schneller, CISO, Health Care Service Corporation
- John Wheeler, CISO, Cognizant
CISO Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations up to $15 billion annual revenue:
- Robert Allen, Corporate VP & Global CISO, Gallagher
- Jonathan Chow, CISO, Genesys
- Monique Hart, VP, Information Security & CISO, Piedmont Healthcare
- Brian Luteran, VP, IT Security & Risk Management, Bausch + Lomb
- Robert Sullivan, Chief Information Security & CIO, Agero
The ORBIE® is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:
- Leadership and management effectiveness
- Business value created by technology innovation
- Business protection created by enterprise cybersecurity
- Engagement in industry and community endeavors
The 2025 National ORBIE Awards are made possible by:
- Premier Sponsor: Lumen
- Conference Sponsors: DXC Technology & T-Mobile
- Awards Sponsors: Future Tech Enterprise, Google Cloud & Prosource IT
The National ORBIE winners will be announced live on August 14, 2025 during the National ORBIE Awards in New York City, New York.
About Inspire Leadership Network
Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 1,700 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.
