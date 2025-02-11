Centerbase Appoints Michael Dunn as New CEO and Board Member; Paul Bridgewater Remains on the Board of Directors

Dallas, TX, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerbase, a leading provider of legal practice management software, is pleased to appoint Michael Dunn as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dunn will also serve on the Centerbase Board of Directors. Paul Bridgewater, the company’s current CEO and President, will remain on the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and strategic oversight as the company enters its next growth phase.

Dunn brings more than 20 years of experience in technology and software leadership, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO of ResMan, LLC, a leading property management SaaS platform, where he spearheaded platform modernization and innovation. Under his leadership at ResMan, the company experienced growth in revenue and profitability while also increasing the number of properties that ran on ResMan, produced historically high product and support NPS scores from customers, and established ResMan as a leader in the mid-market software industry for multi-family operators.

Prior to his role as ResMan’s CEO, Dunn led product and technology as the CTO and GM of Payments at ResMan, CTO and GM at Stack Sports, and CTO roles at both Match.com and Dex Media. In addition to his executive roles, Dunn has served on multiple boards, including several within the Mainsail Partners portfolio. Bridgewater’s transition from an operating role to the Board-only marks a pivotal moment for Centerbase. Under his leadership, the company more than doubled its revenue, strengthened its product innovation and technology infrastructure, and built a high-performing go-to-market strategy. His continued involvement will provide valuable strategic direction as Centerbase continues its expansion.

"We’re excited to welcome Michael to Centerbase and grateful to Paul for leading the company to its current state of growth and industry leadership," said Taylor McKinley, Partner at Mainsail Partners and Centerbase Board member. "Having worked with Michael at ResMan, we know his leadership and customer-focused approach."

Dunn shared his enthusiasm: "I’m honored to join Centerbase at such an exciting time. The legal industry is evolving rapidly, and Centerbase is well-positioned to help law firms grow and succeed like never before. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver exceptional value and innovation for our customers, and just as importantly, to partnering with our customers to strengthen their ability to utilize Centerbase as the technology foundation of their law firms."

About Centerbase

Centerbase provides cloud-based legal software that centralizes all aspects of law firm management, including billing, accounting, timekeeping, matter and document management, automated workflows, and profitability reporting. Designed for mid-size law firms, Centerbase helps firms modernize operations, optimize productivity, and improve client service. For more information, visit centerbase.com.