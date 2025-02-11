Tim Pool Joins Rumble & Brings His Exclusive Timcast show to Rumble Premium

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that popular content creator Tim Pool is bringing his programming to Rumble, with much of it becoming available exclusively on Rumble Premium. The content is available on Rumble as of February 11, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Pool to Rumble and look forward to his blunt and insightful commentary and conversations with interesting guests on topics people care about,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is the new home for exclusive content from the creators who have the biggest and most active followings. We are proud to welcome Tim Pool and his viewers to Rumble.”

"We could not be more excited to join Rumble, the home of honest and real conversations,” Pool said. “Working together we will expand our exclusive programs to sports, gaming, and feature length documentaries as we make history as the premiere location for authentic voices and content.”

Pool is bringing a variety of his productions to Rumble, including Timcast.com content, which will be available exclusively to Rumble Premium subscribers or to those who are already Timcast members. In addition, the show Timcast IRL will be available on the Rumble platform five days each week, while The Culture War will post on Rumble once per week.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com