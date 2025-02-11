RAMON: The Most Bullish Meme Launch of 2025 Is Coming to Solana

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world is about to be flipped on its head. RAMON ($RAMON), the most anticipated Solana-based meme coin of the year, is launching on Tuesday, February 11th, backed by an elite network of top-tier investors, venture capitalists, and industry powerhouses.

A Movement, Not Just a Token

RAMON isn’t your typical meme coin - it’s a cultural phenomenon. Fueled by unfiltered chaos, relentless engagement, and raw exposure, RAMON is setting a new standard for Web3 communities. With an alter ego known as The Parasite, a fully autonomous AI agent, RAMON will call out crypto frauds, disrupt narratives, and inject pure, unfiltered entertainment into the space.

Backing the movement is the Scum Board, an AI-driven accountability system that scrapes X (Twitter) for sentiment data, ranks projects based on their shady activities, and automatically exposes them to the public. The Parasite, linked directly to the Scum Board, will take things a step further - trash-talking bad actors in real-time and keeping the ecosystem honest.

Heavyweight Backing & Tier 1 CEX Listings

RAMON is not just a meme - it’s a power move. The project has secured support from over 30 major investors, including leading venture capital firms, angel investors, and venture studios. In addition, RAMON has confirmed multiple centralized exchange (CEX) listings in the first week, including a Tier 1 CEX on Day 1.

Beyond the listings, RAMON has attracted a stacked roster of KOLs, with Tier 1, 2, and 3 influencers ready to amplify the movement. The project has also forged collaborations with Toby & Brent, and the team’s deep connections in the crypto space include backing from key figures involved in Popcat, Su Deng, SunDog and Chill Guy, some of the biggest memes in recent history.

The hype has already begun. RAMON recently hosted an exclusive 140ft yacht party in Dubai, bringing together some of the biggest names in the space. The backing to this project is massive and there are even celebrity endorsements lined up, though the team is keeping those names under wraps until launch.

Join the Ramon Familia

Community isn’t just an afterthought in RAMON—it’s the foundation. Inspired by classic mafia structures, RAMON introduces the Ramon Familia, an exclusive hierarchical ranking system that rewards the most dedicated members with perks, privileges, and real-world value.

Ranks include:

● The Boss – Ramon himself, leading the family.

● Underboss & Consigliere – Core leadership overseeing operations.

● Captains & Soldiers – Community ambassadors and moderators ensuring engagement.

● Sicarios – The PvP hitmen of RAMON, driving narrative-fueled burn events.

● The Inner Circle – A private alpha group for RAMON whales, offering insider opportunities and exclusive perks.

Every rank comes with exclusive merchandise, dynamic NFTs, private access, and community-driven incentives, making membership in the Ramon Familia a true badge of honor.

The Takeover Begins – Be Part of It

RAMON is not here to take part—it’s here to take over. With a bold, AI-driven social movement, relentless community engagement, and heavyweight industry backing, this launch is guaranteed to shake up the crypto world.

Don’t just watch from the sidelines—join the movement.

Join the RAMON Telegram today: https://t.me/ramononsolana

Official Website: ramon.meme

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.