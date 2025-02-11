Maricoin Set to List on LBank, Expanding Financial Inclusion for the Global LGBTQ+ Community





MADRID, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maricoin (Maricoin), the pioneering cryptocurrency representing the LGBTQ+ digital nation, is set to debut on LBank, marking a major step in its mission to empower financial inclusion and social change. The listing is scheduled for at 16:00 UTC on February 14 in celebration of Valentine's Day, allowing global users to trade MCOIN and be part of a movement that unites technology with equality.

Following a bullish rally in 2025 —where it has skyrocketed by more than 700% in the past month— the USDT/MARICOIN pair is expected to list at its premiere at $0.01.





Why Maricoin?

Maricoin isn’t just another digital asset—it’s a currency designed to combat discrimination, promote financial inclusivity, and support LGBTQ+ causes. As the economic force behind a community that makes up 7.5% of the global population and ranks as the world’s fourth-largest economy, Maricoin merges technology, ethics, and activism.

Powered by Algorand and Polygon, Maricoin enables seamless transactions through Mariwallet, allowing users to pay at inclusive merchants while generating solidarity funds for those in need, combating sexual discrimination—an issue still affecting one in three countries worldwide (with 69 nations still penalizing homosexuality).

Exclusive LBank Airdrop for New Holders

To celebrate the listing, LBank is offering an exclusive airdrop for new Maricoin community members. Users who sign up for the first time and make their initial purchase of $100 or an equivalent amount in any of the top 20 cryptocurrencies will receive bonus rewards from the project.

Maricoin’s Growing Global Ecosystem

With the backing of Borderless Capital and a passionate community, Maricoin has expanded beyond crypto into mainstream consumer products, launching branded beer, wine, olive oil, and Colombian coffee to attract new users into the digital economy.

What’s Next for Maricoin?

Global Adoption: Expanding international payment adoption at major LGBTQ+ Pride parades with ambassadors in New York, Miami, Colombia, Brazil, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

Expanding international payment adoption at with ambassadors in New York, Miami, Colombia, Brazil, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. Social NFTs: Launching exclusive NFT collections to support LGBTQ+ artists .

Launching exclusive NFT collections to support . Policy & Advocacy: Partnering with the LGBTQ+ Parliament, present in 44 countries , to drive global social change.

Partnering with the , to drive global social change. Market Expansion: New CEX listings supported by Yellow Capital market makers.

As Maricoin prepares for its LBank debut, it continues to bridge the gap between finance and activism, offering a powerful tool for inclusion, economic empowerment, and positive change.

Join the movement. Trade MCOIN on LBank.

Website: https://maricoin.org

Telegram: t.me/maricoin_english & t.me/MaricoinGrupoOficial

Twitter: https://x.com/maricoinoficial

Instagram:: https://www.instagram.com/maricoin_oficial/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@maricoin-mcoin

