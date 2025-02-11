EIX INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Edison International Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Edison International Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) publicly traded securities between February 25, 2021 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 14, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Edison International class action lawsuit. Captioned Antillon v. Edison International, No. 25-cv-01154 (C.D. Cal.), the Edison International class action lawsuit charges Edison International and certain of Edison International’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Edison International class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-edison-international-class-action-lawsuit-eix.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (“SCE”).

The Edison International class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Edison International’s claim that SCE used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs program to “proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather events” was false; and (ii) this resulted in heightened fire risk in California and heightened legal exposure to Edison International.

The Edison International class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 9, 2025, Pasadena Now published an article titled “The Moment the Eaton Fire Ignited,” reporting from eyewitnesses that the Eaton Canyon Fire originated near electrical towers, although the article did not name Edison International or SCE as the entities responsible for operating said towers. On this news, the price of Edison International stock fell more than 6%, according to the complaint.

Then, on January 13, 2025, according to the Edison International class action lawsuit, a lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles alleging that the Eaton Canyon Fire originated from Edison International’s power lines and included eye-witness accounts and photographs that showed the fire was started by Edison International’s electrical equipment. On this news, the price of Edison International stock fell nearly 12%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on February 6, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Edison Unit Says Its Equipment May Have Been Involved in SoCal Fires,” which reported that, on that day, SCE “submitted two letters to the California Public Utilities Commission with updates on its analysis of the Eaton and Hurst wildfires, saying it believes its equipment may be associated with the start of the Hurst fire,” according to the complaint. The Edison International class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Edison International stock fell further.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Edison International publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Edison International class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Edison International class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Edison International class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Edison International class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com