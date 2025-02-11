STRACON Group Announces Listing on the Lima Stock Exchange, Expanding Presence in Key Latin American Markets

LIMA, Peru, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRACON Holdings S.A. (“STRACON Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its listing on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (“BVL” or the “Lima Stock Exchange”) under the symbol BVL: STRACOC1. This listing enhances the Company’s regional visibility and provides an additional platform to engage with investors and stakeholders.

Fernando Garcia-Rosell, Chairman of STRACON Group and Managing Director in Ashmore’s Infrastructure and Private Equity Group, commented: “This milestone reflects STRACON Group’s strategic growth and commitment to transparency and value creation in the mining sector. Ashmore, as the majority shareholder, together with senior management and our minority shareholders, remains fully committed to executing STRACON Group’s business plan and long-term growth strategy."

Steve Dixon, CEO of STRACON Group, added: "This listing reinforces our dedication to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders, expanding our market presence, and positioning the Company for future opportunities, including potential participation in broader capital markets. As we expand our presence across the Americas, we remain focused on driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainability across our operations. Our priority continues to be executing high-quality mining and construction projects that meet the evolving needs of our clients while maintaining the highest standards of safety and performance.”

About STRACON Group

STRACON Group is a leading mining services provider, delivering integrated solutions across the entire mining lifecycle. With over two decades of experience, the Company has established itself as a trusted partner to world-class mining operators across the Americas, offering expertise in mine planning, engineering, open-pit and underground operations, equipment rental, maintenance, and advanced technological solutions. STRACON Group maintains a strong geographic footprint, with corporate offices in Toronto, Lima, and Santiago.

Backed by its majority shareholder, Ashmore Group, STRACON Group has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, driven by a commitment to operational excellence. Between 2020 and 2024, the Company’s revenue grew at an average annual rate of 34%, reinforcing its position as a key player in the mining services sector. Notably, the 2023 acquisition of AMECO South America strengthened its equipment rental and support services, while investments in engineering and technology have further enhanced its ability to deliver innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to clients.

Business Segments

Industrial Services – Open Pit & Underground: Delivered through two specialized brands, this segment provides comprehensive solutions for both open-pit and underground mining projects. STRACON offers full-service open-pit mining and construction solutions—including mine design, planning, earthworks, and contract mining—ensuring efficient project execution from development to production. Dumas Mining, the Company’s Canadian-based subsidiary, is a leading underground mining contractor specializing in mine development, mine infrastructure and construction, engineering, shaft sinking, and raising.



Delivered through two specialized brands, this segment provides comprehensive solutions for both open-pit and underground mining projects. STRACON offers full-service open-pit mining and construction solutions—including mine design, planning, earthworks, and contract mining—ensuring efficient project execution from development to production. Dumas Mining, the Company’s Canadian-based subsidiary, is a leading underground mining contractor specializing in mine development, mine infrastructure and construction, engineering, shaft sinking, and raising. Equipment Rental: Operating under the AMECO South America brand, this segment offers a full suite of operational support services—including lifting and hoisting, support equipment, and maintenance services—to enhance efficiency, minimize downtime, and extend equipment lifecycles. It also provides specialized mining services such as material hauling, transportation, and dedicated maintenance support.



Operating under the AMECO South America brand, this segment offers a full suite of operational support services—including lifting and hoisting, support equipment, and maintenance services—to enhance efficiency, minimize downtime, and extend equipment lifecycles. It also provides specialized mining services such as material hauling, transportation, and dedicated maintenance support. Engineering & Technology: Under the STRACON Engineering & Tech brand, this segment delivers integrated engineering, procurement, and construction solutions, alongside operational and information technology services. These offerings help clients optimize production, improve safety standards, and adapt to evolving mining demands.



About the Lima Stock Exchange

The Lima Stock Exchange is now a subsidiary of Nuam, the first multi-country integration of stock exchanges, uniting the markets of Chile, Colombia, and Peru. This initiative seeks to standardize operating conditions and regulations across the three countries, aligning with the highest international standards to enhance investor confidence and attract stronger foreign investment flows to the regional market.

For further information, please contact:

STRACON Group

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

200 Bay Street, Suite 2301

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1 Canada

Email: external.communications@stracon-group.com

Website: https://www.stracon-group.com/

