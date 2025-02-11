Exclusive HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Training Opportunity: Top Sales Training Expert Gene Slade Announces Limited Charlotte Engagement

Charlotte, NC, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Slade, CEO of Lead Ninja System and renowned sales training expert, will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, from February 13-22, 2025, offering exclusive training and consultation opportunities for HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical professionals and business owners in the region.

During his visit, Slade will conduct an intensive onsite training program at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Charlotte from February 17-20. Additionally, he is making himself available for private consultations with local HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical companies and professionals during his extended stay in the area.

"Every interaction with a customer is an opportunity to provide value and grow your business," says Slade, whose EGSPA framework has transformed sales outcomes for thousands of professionals across the country. "Our approach helps technicians and maintenance professionals turn routine service calls into meaningful customer relationships."

During his Charlotte visit, Slade is offering:

Private Training Sessions: Limited spots available for companies seeking customized, onsite training for their teams

One-on-One Strategy Consultations: Exclusive opportunities for business owners to discuss revenue growth strategies and sales optimization

Industry Networking: Select opportunities for professionals to connect with Slade and discuss industry best practices

Slade's training methodology has already proven successful across 40 states, with over 3,000 students reporting significant improvements in their sales performance. His approach is particularly valuable for maintenance technicians who may lack formal sales training but regularly interact with customers.

"Our goal isn't just to teach sales techniques; we're building a foundation for long-term business transformation," Slade explains. "When we work with HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical professionals, we're helping them develop systems and processes that will continue generating results long after our initial engagement ends."

Interested parties are encouraged to act quickly as availability during this visit is extremely limited. This rare opportunity to work directly with one of the industry's most respected sales trainers is expected to fill up rapidly.

For scheduling and additional information about meeting with Gene Slade during his Charlotte visit, please contact gene(at)leadninjasystem.com or text (239) 848-6533 for details.

About Gene Slade

Gene Slade, CEO of Lead Ninja System, is a pioneering force in the realm of sales training and business development. With a steadfast commitment to empowering professionals in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical trades, Gene offers transformative coaching experiences that revolutionize the way business owners approach sales and growth through personalized guidance, community support, and access to exclusive resources. For more information, call or text Gene himself at (239) 848-6533 or visit https://leadninjasystem.com