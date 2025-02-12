Los Angeles Criminal Defense Attorney William Kroger Addresses Rising Psilocybin Possession Cases Among Teenagers

Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA – Recent data from Google Trends has revealed a significant spike in searches related to psilocybin mushrooms between the end of January and the beginning of February, particularly in California. This surge coincides with an increase in teenagers being charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a trend that Los Angeles criminal defense attorney William S. Kroger has been closely monitoring. With over 25 years of experience defending drug-related cases, Kroger is emphasizing the legal risks associated with psilocybin possession and offering dedicated legal representation for those facing charges.

In recent years, public interest in psilocybin has grown due to its potential therapeutic benefits. However, despite movements toward decriminalization in certain states like Oregon and Colorado, psilocybin remains classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under California law. This means that individuals, including teenagers, found in possession of psilocybin mushrooms can face severe legal consequences. Under California Health and Safety Code 11350 HS, possession of psilocybin may lead to misdemeanor or felony charges, depending on the circumstances. Potential penalties include fines, probation, court-ordered drug treatment, and in some cases, jail time. For juveniles, a criminal record can have lasting effects on college admissions, job opportunities, and other aspects of their future.

William Kroger has seen a growing number of parents seeking legal help for their teenagers facing psilocybin-related charges. He emphasizes that many families are unaware of the strict penalties that come with possession of the substance. Unlike marijuana, which has been legalized and regulated, psilocybin remains fully illegal under state law. Even a small amount can result in criminal charges, making it essential for those accused to seek experienced legal counsel immediately. Kroger has successfully defended clients against various drug possession and distribution charges, utilizing defense strategies such as filing motions to dismiss charges based on unlawful search and seizure, negotiating reduced sentences or alternative sentencing programs, advocating for drug treatment instead of criminal penalties, and building strong defenses based on lack of knowledge or entrapment.

The defense attorney urges parents and teenagers to understand the legal consequences associated with psilocybin. While some cities in California, such as Oakland and Santa Cruz, have moved to decriminalize psilocybin at the local level, statewide laws still classify possession as a serious offense. Parents should be aware that minors caught with psilocybin may face court-mandated drug counseling or probation. If charged as an adult, penalties can include jail time. Even a first-time offense can result in a criminal record that negatively impacts future opportunities.

William Kroger is committed to helping individuals facing psilocybin-related charges protect their legal rights and avoid unnecessary consequences. His firm works to ensure that one mistake does not define a young person's future. He stresses the importance of seeking immediate legal representation to explore all possible defense options. Those in need of legal assistance for psilocybin possession, distribution, or related charges can contact his firm for a free consultation. His legal team has a strong track record of reducing or dismissing charges, advocating for fair treatment, and ensuring the best possible outcome for clients.

For more information on psilocybin laws and defense strategies, visit William Kroger's website at Psilocybin Mushroom Defense Lawyer – William Kroger. Those in need of legal representation can contact William Kroger at 325-655-5700 for a free consultation. Visit LAattorney.com

