Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the IAS Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) common stock between March 2, 2023 and February 27, 2024. IAS is a global software company specializing in digital advertising.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; and (iv) that the risks that competition “could result in increased pricing pressure” or “could put pressure on us to change our prices” had in fact transpired."

The complaint alleges that on February 27, 2024, IAS announced disappointing financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and lackluster guidance for 2024. On this news, analysts noted their surprise and disappointment. On February 28, 2024, the Company's stock price declined $7.09, approximately 41%, from its $17.10 closing price the day prior.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file papers with the court by March 31, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc3565e-9cad-4433-a9fe-648262a6510d