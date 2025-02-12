ESTC INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Elastic N.V. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Elastic Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Elastic class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) securities between May 31, 2024 and August 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Lucid Alternative Fund, LP v. Elastic N.V., No. 25-cv-00785 (E.D.N.Y.), the Elastic class action lawsuit charges Elastic and certain of Elastic’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Elastic is a search artificial intelligence company that delivers hosted and managed solutions designed to run in hybrid, public or private clouds, and multi-cloud environments.

The Elastic class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (ii) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic’s sales operations during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025; (iii) accordingly, defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic’s sales operations; and (iv) as a result, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its fiscal year 2025.

The Elastic class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 29, 2024, Elastic announced its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, disclosing that Elastic had slashed its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $1.436 billion to $1.444 billion, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint – significantly down from Elastic’s prior fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of $1.468 billion to $1.48 billion, or 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint – citing “a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that we made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle.” On this news, the price of Elastic stock fell more than 26%, according to the complaint.

