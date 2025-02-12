Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SWKS). The investigation concerns whether Skyworks and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2025, Skyworks issued a press release reporting its financial results for its fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2024. Among other items, Skyworks reported a greater than anticipated decline in quarterly revenue and stated that “[w]e anticipate a mid-to-high teens sequential decline in mobile[.]” Separately, Skyworks announced the appointment of Phillip Brace as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17, 2025. On this news, the price of Skyworks shares declined by $21.48 per share, or approximately 24%, from $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, to close at $65.60 on February 6, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

