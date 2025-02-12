ÂMÉ Expands to Dubai to Reach Middle Eastern Market

Photo credit: Jen Alsehali

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÂMÉ , a leading luxury skincare brand known for its science-backed and clean beauty formulations, has announced its expansion into Dubai. This milestone marks the company’s first international venture, increasing accessibility for consumers in the Middle East and strengthening ÂMÉ’s global presence.

Founded by medical practitioner-turned-entrepreneur Jen Alsehali, ÂMÉ has built a strong reputation for combining advanced scientific research with holistic skincare solutions. The company’s expansion into Dubai aligns with its mission to provide high-performance, sustainable beauty products to a broader audience.

“Dubai represents the perfect blend of innovation, luxury, and cultural appreciation for holistic beauty,” said Jen Alsehali, Founder and CEO of ÂMÉ. “By expanding into this market, we are making it easier for customers in the region to experience our formulations without the challenges of international shipping.”

Commitment to Clean Beauty and Scientific Innovation

Since its inception, ÂMÉ has been recognized for its commitment to transparency, ingredient integrity, and sustainable beauty practices. The company’s award-winning product line includes:

Collagen Reform Milk – A formulation designed to support collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and enhance overall radiance.

Golden Hour Peptide Therapy – A peptide-rich serum that helps reduce visible signs of aging while supporting skin regeneration.

Anti-Puff Eye Elixir – A targeted treatment infused with caffeine and cucumber extract to refresh the under-eye area and minimize puffiness.



The company ensures all products remain free from parabens, sulfates, synthetic fillers, and harmful additives, reinforcing its dedication to clean beauty. Additionally, ÂMÉ incorporates eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing practices to align with consumer demand for ethical skincare solutions.

Why Dubai?

Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for luxury, innovation, and beauty makes it an ideal location for ÂMÉ’s international growth. With a growing demand for high-performance skincare products, the region presents an opportunity to connect with a new and engaged audience. The expansion also enables ÂMÉ to provide faster and more cost-effective product access to Middle Eastern customers.

“This expansion is not just about growth; it is about increasing accessibility to scientifically advanced skincare,” said Alsehali. “Dubai is the ideal starting point for our global expansion, and we look forward to reaching new markets in the future.”

About ÂMÉ

ÂMÉ is a luxury skincare brand dedicated to merging scientific innovation with holistic wellness. Founded by Jen Alsehali, the brand focuses on high-performance, clean beauty solutions that deliver real results. With a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, ÂMÉ has become a trusted name in the skincare industry. The company’s formulations are free from harmful chemicals and prioritize eco-conscious practices.

