WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 February 2025, 8:01 EET

WithSecure Corporation’s Annual Report for 2024 has been published

WithSecure Corporation's Annual Report for 2024 has been published. The report is attached to this release, and it is available on the company website: Investors | Cyber Security Solutions | WithSecure™.

The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report. Board of Directors’ report includes a Sustainability Report prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the relevant Finnish legislation.

The Annual Report is available in Finnish and English.

In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, WithSecure has published the Board of Directors’ report and Financial Statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, and the notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on WithSecure’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com





Attachments