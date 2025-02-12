Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

12 February 2025 at 8.15 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has, pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2024, resolved on an issue of 180,000 new shares to the company itself without payment. The new shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive programs.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 73,161,696 shares, of which 234,834 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 20 February 2025 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 21 February 2025.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 14.0 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

