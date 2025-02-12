Year End Report 2024

Highlights

The Company added a total of 50 GWh of annual long-term proportionate power generation through acquisitions in 2024, reflecting a five percent increase in long-term power generation, of which 20 GWh was added in the fourth quarter.

Power generation amounted to 907 GWh for the year, in line with the updated outlook, and power generation of 287 GWh during the fourth quarter marks the Company’s highest ever quarterly production.

Reached the ready-to-permit milestone for the Company’s first large-scale project in the UK, a 1.4 GW solar and 500 MW battery project, and initiated a sales process to assess divestment options.

Achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions.

Consolidated financials – 12 months

Cash flows from investing activities amounted to MEUR 32.6 and was positively impacted by the sale of the Leikanger hydropower plant in the second quarter.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to MEUR -6.3.

Proportionate financials – 12 months

Achieved electricity price amounted to EUR 34 per MWh, which resulted in a proportionate EBITDA of MEUR 7.0.

Proportionate net debt of MEUR 65.0, with significant liquidity headroom available through the MEUR 170 revolving credit facility.

Financial Summary

Orrön Energy owns renewables assets directly and through joint ventures and associated companies and is presenting proportionate financials to show the net ownership and related results of these assets. The purpose of the proportionate reporting is to give an enhanced insight into the Company’s operational and financial results.





Expressed in MEUR 1 Jan 2024-

31 Dec 2024

12 months 1 Oct 2024-

31 Dec 2024

3 months 1 Jan 2023-

31 Dec 2023

12 months 1 Oct 2023-

31 Dec 2023

3 months Consolidated financials Revenue 25.7 7.1 28.0 8.4 EBITDA -1.6 -2.5 -5.1 -0.9 Operating profit (EBIT) -17.5 -6.3 -17.0 -4.4 Net result -13.3 -6.6 -7.6 8.0 Earnings per share – EUR -0.05 -0.02 -0.03 0.03 Earnings per share diluted – EUR -0.05 -0.02 -0.03 0.03 Proportionate financials1 Power generation (GWh) 907 287 765 226 Average price achieved per MWh – EUR 34 30 47 43 Operating expenses per MWh – EUR 17 14 18 16 Revenue 30.7 8.7 36.2 9.6 EBITDA 7.0 0.1 5.3 1.3 Operating profit (EBIT) -12.9 -4.8 -11.0 -3.2

1 Proportionate financials represent Orrön Energy’s proportionate ownership (net) of assets and related financial results, including joint ventures. For more details see section Key Financial Data in the Year End Report 2024.

Comment from Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO of Orrön Energy AB

“2024 marks another year of good progress despite challenging market conditions. We added around 50 GWh of long-term annual power generation through value-accretive acquisitions in Sweden, strengthened our balance sheet with the sale of the Leikanger hydropower asset, and launched our first sales process in the UK having reached the ready-to-permit stage on a project with 1.4 GW solar generation capacity and a 500 MW battery. In response to the volatile market conditions experienced in 2024, we initiated voluntary production curtailments across a portion of our portfolio, and started providing ancillary services to the market via some of our windfarms. These initiatives have helped us to reduce the impact of negatively priced hours and take advantage of alternative revenue streams. We remain focused on delivering profitable growth and are consistently looking for ways to improve performance during challenging market environments.

Proportionate power generation amounted to 907 GWh for the year, which was in line with our updated outlook. We delivered a record quarterly power generation of 287 GWh in the fourth quarter, despite the impact of voluntary production curtailments during periods of low electricity prices. While the overall power generation in 2024 was impacted by lower-than-average wind speeds, we hope to see more normalised weather conditions in 2025, following four consecutive years of wind speeds below the historical long-term average. Taking into account this variability, the acquisitions made in 2024, and the potential for future curtailment, we expect our power generation in 2025 to be between 900 and 1,050 GWh, which gives some margin both for weather and market conditions.

Capitalising on market opportunities

The renewable energy industry continued to face headwinds in 2024, as elevated interest rates, inflation, and periods of low electricity prices led to downward pressures on valuations and stock prices across the sector. Uncertainty in the US and political shifts across Europe further impacted investor confidence regarding the pace and support for the energy transition. However, the long-term fundamentals for renewable energy remain strong, where onshore wind and solar continue to have the lowest breakeven cost by a significant margin compared to other sources. Despite political or economic headwinds, these investments are poised to stand the test of time. We maintained our strategic focus, adding over 50 GWh of long-term proportionate power generation in 2024 at a cost of less than 0.5 MEUR per MW. We have now replaced 50 percent of the production sold of the Leikanger asset, at a significantly lower unit cost, demonstrating a highly accretive and efficient recycling of capital.

In the Nordics, electricity prices remained highly volatile, which impacted our financial results. This was largely driven by periods of oversupply due to lower seasonal demand, high hydrological balances, elevated gas storage and surplus electricity from interconnected European markets. Looking ahead, energy demand is forecast to grow, fuelled by GDP growth, continued electrification and increased power needs for data centres and artificial intelligence.

First UK project reached ready-to-permit stage, sales process commenced

We continued advancing our project development platform in the fourth quarter, and I am excited to announce that we achieved a significant milestone by having our first large-scale project in the UK reach the ready-to-permit stage. The project is a 1.4 GW solar and 500 MW co-located battery development, and we have initiated a sales process to evaluate divestment options. This is the first project from our pipeline to reach this milestone, and we expect to have a number of follow-on projects reaching the same stage in 2025 both in the UK and Germany. In the UK, two key regulatory reforms are currently ongoing; the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and the grid connections reform. Both aim to simplify and enhance the ability for renewable energy projects to obtain a grid connection more efficiently based on zonal capacity expectations. These reforms have had an impact on our prioritisation of projects and created some uncertainty for investors in the UK, and we will continue to monitor developments aiming to ensure our projects remain well-positioned in this evolving regulatory landscape.

Financially resilient

We remain in a financially robust position, with liquidity headroom exceeding MEUR 100. Proportionate revenues and other income amounted to MEUR 8.9 for the fourth quarter and MEUR 42.1 for the year, which was impacted by low electricity prices, resulting in a proportionate EBITDA of MEUR 0.1 for the fourth quarter and MEUR 7.0 for the year. Our full-year expenditure guidance for 2025 remains largely in line with 2024 and the business strategy remains unchanged as we enter the new year.

Entering the next chapter of growth

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, I believe this will be a transformational period for Orrön Energy on many fronts. The Nordic business continues its organic growth with a good pipeline of projects, 1,000 GWh of long-term proportionate power generation and plenty of acquisition opportunities. The UK and German teams are rapidly reaching key milestones and we expect to see results from our project sales throughout 2025, with a material pipeline of opportunities to follow. We have now passed the halfway point of the Sudan legal case, and expect the District Court trial to finish during the second quarter of 2026, which will significantly reduce our future legal costs and positively impact our financial results thereafter. With the end of the Sudan trial in sight and our two organic growth platforms running, we can now start shaping the next strategic growth chapter for our business, and over the next year we will explore new opportunities to expand our portfolio and unlock additional value for our shareholders. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to sharing updates on the exciting growth opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics, the UK, Germany and France. With financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

This information is information that Orrön Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 CET on 12 February 2025.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

