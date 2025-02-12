Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares for the fourth quarter 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda. February 12, 2025

Key information relating to return of capital and distribution of BW LPG shares to be paid and transferred by Avance Gas Holding Ltd for the fourth quarter 2024 is specified as per below. Shareholders will receive one BW LPG share for every four Avance Gas shares they hold, with any fractions rounded down. As a result, fractional shares will not be settled in the form of BW LPG shares.

Return of capital:

Return of capital: $2.0

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: February 17, 2025

Ex-date: February 18, 2025

Record date: February 19, 2025

Payment date: February 27, 2025

Date of Approval: February 12, 2025





Distribution of BW LPG shares:

Last day including right: February 17, 2025

Ex-date: February 18, 2025

Record date: February 19, 2025

Transfer date: February 26, 2025

Date of Approval: February 12, 2025





For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Email: IR@avancegas.com Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



