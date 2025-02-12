Aspo Plc

Press Release

February 12, 2025, at 9.00 am





Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has completed the acquisition of the Baltic food business



Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has completed the agreement to take over the food ingredients distribution business previously conducted by the Lithuanian company, Kartagena UAB.

On December 2, 2024, Aspo announced the transfer of the warehouse, customer and supplier relationships of Kartagena UAB's food distribution operations to Leipurin's Lithuanian company. The arrangement was announced to create approx. EUR 2 million in new revenues and approximately EUR 0.15 million of EBITA for Leipurin on an annualized basis.

