FTI Consulting Strengthens Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Germany with Two Senior Hires and Three Promotions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of business transformation expert Christoph Söhngen and restructuring expert Sebastian Rudow as Senior Managing Directors in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Frankfurt. Their arrival will further strengthen the firm’s capabilities in Germany and follow the recent promotions of Julian Drellmann, Peter Lammers and Dr. Martin Schneider to Senior Managing Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome exceptional experts such as Christoph and Sebastian to our team,” said Christian Säuberlich, Leader of FTI Consulting in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (“DACH”) region. “Our continued strong growth is a testament to our commitment to attract, hire and retain the best talent in the market. This is exemplified by our recently promoted restructuring and turnaround experts, whose contribution will also enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Mr. Söhngen brings more than 16 years of business transformation experience to FTI Consulting, having successfully led large projects in the financial services sector. His expertise includes delivering programmes focused on customer experience enhancement, operational efficiency and cost optimisation for banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Söhngen was a partner at Porsche Consulting. He previously worked at GE Capital and the technology consultancy Computacenter.

Mr. Rudow brings extensive experience in finance and restructuring, having previously served in leadership roles in mid-sized European businesses where he focused on operational and financial turnaround. His portfolio includes positions as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Finance Officer (“CFO”) and Chief Restructuring Officer, where he has driven organisational change.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Rudow was a Managing Director and the CFO at private equity-owned ICG Group. He began his career as a lawyer at the German law firm Wellensiek.

“We continue to strengthen our EMEA-wide transformation capabilities to better support the increasingly complex and dynamic decisions and projects of our clients,” said Michael Weyrich, EMEA Head of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “Projects focused on driving operational and financial performance in highly regulated markets such as the financial services sector are inherently complex, demanding deep sector and functional knowledge and exceptional stakeholder management skills. Christoph and Sebastian bring these qualities in abundance, and I am confident they will make valuable contributions as we continue to enhance our EMEA team and market offering.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

helen.obi@fticonsulting.com