Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 7,956.5 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of biobased propylene glycol are rising steadily, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% projected from 2024 to 2035. The market value was USD 4,533.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 7,956.5 million by 2035. Historically, the industry has recorded a CAGR of 3.6%. For 2025, year-over-year growth is expected at 4.5%, which will bring the market value to USD 4,978.6 million.

Sustainability and carbon footprint reduction have progressively gained focus on the biobased propylene glycol market. Since renewable sources, mainly vegetable oils, are used as feedstocks in its production, it provides the environment-friendly route to petroleum-based propylene glycol. Environmentally conscious concerns, increased need for green chemicals, and various government regulations further support bio-based products. And so, due to this new trend of green production processes on the part of the chemical industries, the markets are likely to expand.

The bio-based propylene glycol market is witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to petroleum-based chemicals. Propylene glycol derived from renewable resources such as glycerin and glucose has gained traction due to its lower carbon footprint and reduced dependency on fossil fuels. The market benefits from the rising awareness among industries and consumers about environmental preservation and the adoption of green technologies.

Key Growth Factors Driving the Industry

Environmental Concerns : Consumers and industries are now opting for greener and renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Biobased propylene glycol has a lower carbon footprint, which goes in line with sustainable development goals..

: Consumers and industries are now opting for greener and renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Biobased propylene glycol has a lower carbon footprint, which goes in line with sustainable development goals.. Government Regulations : Most governments across the world are forcing companies to shift towards renewable chemicals through incentives that motivate companies to embrace sustainability in their systems. Some of the key regulations that have been influential in establishing demand include the Green Chemistry Initiative in the United States and the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive.

: Most governments across the world are forcing companies to shift towards renewable chemicals through incentives that motivate companies to embrace sustainability in their systems. Some of the key regulations that have been influential in establishing demand include the Green Chemistry Initiative in the United States and the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive. Growing Industrial Applications : With huge applications of this chemical in foods, drugs, cosmetics, as well as other de-ice solutions, massive market drives increase. Increasing requirement for sustainability over these industrial sources propels high demand for a biobased propylene glycol.

: With huge applications of this chemical in foods, drugs, cosmetics, as well as other de-ice solutions, massive market drives increase. Increasing requirement for sustainability over these industrial sources propels high demand for a biobased propylene glycol. Consumer Preference: Growing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of products they utilize in daily life has been forcing industries to use biobased and sustainable alternatives.

Applications of Biobased Propylene Glycol

Food and Beverages : Biobased propylene glycol will be utilized in food products like ice cream, baked goods, and salad dressings to prevent moisture migration through the process of acting as a humectant, emulsifier, and stabilizer, thus addressing safer and sustainable needs.

: Biobased propylene glycol will be utilized in food products like ice cream, baked goods, and salad dressings to prevent moisture migration through the process of acting as a humectant, emulsifier, and stabilizer, thus addressing safer and sustainable needs. Pharmaceuticals : It is used as a solvent in pharmaceutical formulations, like oral, topical, and injectable drugs. Its use as a carrier for APIs ensures stability and controlled release.

: It is used as a solvent in pharmaceutical formulations, like oral, topical, and injectable drugs. Its use as a carrier for APIs ensures stability and controlled release. Cosmetics and Personal Care : It is applied in the production of moisturizers, shampoos, and deodorants among other products due to its property of holding moisture and thus enhancing the consistency of the product.

: It is applied in the production of moisturizers, shampoos, and deodorants among other products due to its property of holding moisture and thus enhancing the consistency of the product. Automotive and Industrial Applications: Biobased propylene glycol is utilized for antifreeze and de-icing fluids. The growth in sustainable de-icing fluids demand will increase the demand for biobased propylene glycol in the automotive industry.





Key Takeaways from the Biobased Propylene Glycol Market

The global biobased propylene glycol market is projected to grow from USD 4,533 million in 2023 to USD 7,956 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

The nontoxic, biodegradable properties of biobased PG have led it to be one of the alternatives for use in the food, cosmetics, and construction industries that are going green.

Growing demand for sustainable building materials has fueled the adoption of biobased PG in adhesives and sealants.

Biobased PG is transforming the aviation by offering environment-friendly, non-toxic alternative to toxic ethylene glycol-based deicing fluids.

Sugarcane, corn, soy, and other renewable feedstocks form the backbone of biobased PG production.

Biobased PG also aids in the emergence of an industrially viable, more sustainable, biodegradable plastics industry.

Sustainability initiatives and strict regulations are driving industries to adopt eco-friendly, bio-based solutions like biodegradable and non-toxic propylene glycol, reducing reliance on petrochemicals.





“The biobased propylene glycol sector is experiencing significant growth, spurred by a heightened emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions across industries such as construction, aviation, and personal care. The integration of renewable feedstocks, alongside stringent regulatory frameworks, establishes biobased PG as a cornerstone in the evolution of green technologies.” - Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Biobased Propylene Glycol Market

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives : Increasingly, firms are embracing sustainability goals, meaning that their utilization of renewable chemicals such as biobased propylene glycol is rising in order to live up to the environmental expectations.

: Increasingly, firms are embracing sustainability goals, meaning that their utilization of renewable chemicals such as biobased propylene glycol is rising in order to live up to the environmental expectations. Growing Demand in the Food and Beverage Industry : Propylene glycol biobased is being accepted widely as a stabilizer, emulsifier, and humectant in food products, which is increasing the demand.

: Propylene glycol biobased is being accepted widely as a stabilizer, emulsifier, and humectant in food products, which is increasing the demand. Expansion in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry : Demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in skin care, hair care, and beauty products will continue to force the use of biobased propylene glycol.

: Demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in skin care, hair care, and beauty products will continue to force the use of biobased propylene glycol. Regulatory Push for Green Chemicals : Stringent environmental regulations are encouraging industries to switch from petroleum-based to renewable chemicals, such as biobased propylene glycol.

: Stringent environmental regulations are encouraging industries to switch from petroleum-based to renewable chemicals, such as biobased propylene glycol. Cost-effectiveness in Long Term : As production efficiencies improve, the long-term cost savings of using renewable chemicals are becoming more attractive to industries.

: As production efficiencies improve, the long-term cost savings of using renewable chemicals are becoming more attractive to industries. Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals: With a growing need for sustainable excipients in pharmaceutical formulations, the role of biobased propylene glycol in the pharmaceutical sector is very prominent.

Challenges Faced by Biobased Propylene Glycol Market

Higher Production Costs : Biobased propylene glycol production remains more expensive than its petroleum-based counterpart, which can deter widespread adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive industries.

: Biobased propylene glycol production remains more expensive than its petroleum-based counterpart, which can deter widespread adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive industries. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices : The raw material prices, mainly vegetable oils and corn, have a fluctuation pattern as per the agricultural condition, thereby having an effect on the cost structure and stability of the biobased propylene glycol market.

: The raw material prices, mainly vegetable oils and corn, have a fluctuation pattern as per the agricultural condition, thereby having an effect on the cost structure and stability of the biobased propylene glycol market. Limited Production Capacity : The production capacity of biobased propylene glycol still lags far behind that of conventional propylene glycol and may impact the supply and scale.

: The production capacity of biobased propylene glycol still lags far behind that of conventional propylene glycol and may impact the supply and scale. Lack of Consumer Awareness : There is still very little awareness of biobased propylene glycol among consumers and businesses despite growing demand for sustainable products, which slows broader market penetration.

: There is still very little awareness of biobased propylene glycol among consumers and businesses despite growing demand for sustainable products, which slows broader market penetration. Technological Challenges : Development is still ongoing, and the perfect technology to support large-scale production of biobased propylene glycol with consistency and lower cost has yet to be perfected.

: Development is still ongoing, and the perfect technology to support large-scale production of biobased propylene glycol with consistency and lower cost has yet to be perfected. Competition from Petroleum-Based Alternatives: The large-scale use of petroleum-based propylene glycol, along with its established infrastructure and lower cost, continues to be a major challenge to the growth of biobased alternatives.





Competitive Landscape of the Biobased Propylene Glycol Market

The key players in the bio-based propylene glycol industry are increasing their production to meet demand in such areas as automotive, personal care, and food & beverage. Advanced technologies ensure consistent quality and competitiveness in the sustainable chemicals market.

Companies are also engaging in strategic alliances to innovate and expand product offerings, entering pharmaceuticals and coolants for automotive industries. Expansion into other geographic locations allows the companies to venture into new markets and tap into the growth in demand for environmentally friendly products in developing economies.

Recent Development in Biobased Propylene Glycol Market

March 21, 2024, Dow announced the launch of two new sustainable varieties of propylene glycol (PG) solutions in North America, featuring bio-circular and circular feedstocks. These solutions are suitable for a wide range of applications, allowing customers to offer high-performance products with externally verified sustainability benefits through a mass balance approach.



Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

LyondellBasell Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Repsol S.A.

SK Global Chemical

P&G Chemicals

GLOBAL BioChem Technology Group

Key Segments of the Industry

By Source

In terms of Sources, the industry is divided into Corn-Based, Sugarcane-Based, Soy-Based, and Others.

By Application

In terms of Application, the industry is divided into Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Automotive and Industrial Coolants, Adhesives and Sealants, Deicing Fluids, and Others.

