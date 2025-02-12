Ordinary General Meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Company Announcement Number 13/2025 - 12 February 2025

Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its ordinary general meeting on 10 March 2025 at 9.00am at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 Copenhagen V with the following agenda:

Presentation of the Annual Report 2024 for approval Proposal for granting discharge to the Board of Directors and Executive Management Proposal for the resolution on the allocation of profits or covering of losses according to the approved Annual Report Presentation of the Remuneration Policy 2025 and Remuneration Report 2024 Election of members to the Board of Directors Election of financial auditor Election of sustainability auditor Consideration of any proposals and topics from the Board of Directors or shareholders

Executive Management

For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42