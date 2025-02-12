Ordinary General Meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Company Announcement Number 13/2025 - 12 February 2025
Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold its ordinary general meeting on 10 March 2025 at 9.00am at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 Copenhagen V with the following agenda:
- Presentation of the Annual Report 2024 for approval
- Proposal for granting discharge to the Board of Directors and Executive Management
- Proposal for the resolution on the allocation of profits or covering of losses according to the approved Annual Report
- Presentation of the Remuneration Policy 2025 and Remuneration Report 2024
- Election of members to the Board of Directors
- Election of financial auditor
- Election of sustainability auditor
- Consideration of any proposals and topics from the Board of Directors or shareholders
Executive Management
For further inquiries, please contact Helle Meineche, tel.: +45 21 55 87 42