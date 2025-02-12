Connected Rail Market to Reach $162.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in passenger expectations for seamless connectivity, and the need for real-time monitoring to enhance safety and operational efficiency are fueling market growth. Government investments in smart infrastructure, coupled with the push for reduced carbon emissions, further accelerate adoption. Additionally, advancements in predictive maintenance and smart ticketing systems are reshaping the rail industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Connected Rail Market by Service (Passenger Information System, Train Tracking & Monitoring, Automated Fare Collection System, Passenger Mobility, and Predictive Maintenance), Rolling Stock (Freight Wagons, Passenger Wagons, Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, and Light Rail & Trams), and Safety and Signaling System (Positive Train Control, Communication Based Train Control, and Automated Train Control): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2033". According to the report, the "connected rail market" was valued at $84.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $162.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The connected rail market expansion is driven by a mix of technological advancements, increase in demand for efficient transportation systems, and rise in investments in smart infrastructure. The integration of IoT, AI, and advanced communication technologies enhances safety, real-time monitoring, and operational efficiency. Government initiatives for rail modernization and the surge in adoption of autonomous & semi-autonomous trains further accelerate market growth. However, challenges such as high implementation costs, data security concerns, and interoperability issues across regions hinder market growth. The market is also shaped by strategic collaborations among key players and the increasing emphasis on sustainability, fostering innovation in energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2033 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $84.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $162.8 billion CAGR 5.70% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Service, Rolling Stock, Safety & Signaling System, and Region Drivers Advancements in IoT and AI Integration Opportunities Rise in Demand for Smart Urban Mobility Restraints High Implementation Costs

The passenger information system segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By service, the passenger information system segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the growing demand for real-time updates, route information, and travel schedules among passengers, which enhances convenience and overall travel experience. The integration of digital technologies, such as mobile applications and onboard displays, has further boosted the adoption of passenger information systems, making them a critical component of connected rail solutions.

The freight wagons segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By rolling stock, the freight wagons segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing need for efficient logistics and transportation solutions to support growing global trade. Freight wagons benefit from connected rail technologies through improved tracking, load management, and operational efficiency, which are essential for optimizing supply chain operations and meeting industry demands.

The positive train control segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By safety and signaling sustem, the positive train control segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the emphasis on enhancing safety and minimizing human errors in rail operations. Positive Train Control systems help prevent accidents caused by speeding, collisions, or misaligned switches by providing automated control and monitoring, making them a preferred choice in modern rail signaling.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2033

The Europe region held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the region’s well-established rail infrastructure, strong focus on sustainability, and high investments in rail modernization projects. Europe leads in adopting advanced rail technologies, supported by government initiatives and stringent safety regulations, positioning it as a dominant player in the connected rail industry.

Leading Market Players: -

ALSTOM SA

Siemens

Hitachi, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

Nokia

IBM Corporation

Trimble Inc.

