The Future of China's Graphite Exports: What to Expect Between 2025 and 2034

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Graphite Export Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Graphite has a wide range of uses, both for civil and military purposes. Graphite has a wide range of applications in traditional fields due to its special physical and chemical properties, such as in the mechanical industry, chemical industry, metallurgical industry and light industry, where it can be used as lubricant, friction material, thermal conductive material, refractory mold, corrosion-resistant utensils, ink, pencil, etc.



In addition, with the development of science and technology, graphite has also shown broad application prospects in many emerging fields such as optics, energy, aerospace, environment, and new materials. In particular, the discovery and application of graphene has further promoted the strategic position of graphite.



China is rich in graphite resources. According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the total global graphite reserves in 2022 were about 330 million tons, of which China's natural graphite reserves were 52 million tons, accounting for 15.76% of the global natural graphite reserves. According to the publisher's analysis, China's graphite is mainly distributed in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Hunan and Guangdong provinces. Among them, Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia are the main production areas of crystalline graphite in China, while Hunan and Inner Mongolia are the main production areas of cryptocrystalline graphite.



China's graphite exports were on an upward trend from 2019 to 2023. China's graphite exports were 63,045 tons in 2019 and rose to 78,925 tons in 2022. In 2023, China's graphite export volume was about 90,528 tons, up 17.22% year-on-year; the graphite export value was about US$2.093 billion, down 0.74% year-on-year.



From 2019 to 2022, the average export price of China's graphite generally showed an upward trend. From 2019 to 2022, the average export price of China's graphite rose from US$1.68 per kilogram to US$2.73 per kilogram. In 2023, the average export price of China's graphite fell by 15.32% year-on-year to US$2.31 per kilogram.



In 2022-2023, China exported graphite to 10 countries and regions around the world. Japan, India, Germany, South Korea, and the United States are the main destinations for China's graphite exports in terms of export value. Among them, South Korea is the largest importer of graphite in 2023. In 2023, China exported about 113.22 thousand tons of graphite to South Korea.



China is major graphite producer and exporter in the world. Since China began to impose certain restrictions on the export of dual-use graphite items from December 3, 2024, it is predicted that China's graphite export volume and export value in 2025 will drop significantly compared to 2023.

Report Scope:

The Export and Main Destinations of Graphite in China (2019-2023)

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities for China's Graphite Exports

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities for China's graphite resource exports during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in China's graphite export market and what are their competitive benchmarks?

What is the expected revenue from China's graphite export market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

What strategies have the major players in the market adopted to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of China's graphite export market is expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the competitive advantages of the main players in China's graphite export market?

What are the main limiting factors that inhibit the growth of China's graphite exports?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Graphite Exports in China (2019-2023)

1.1 Export Scale of Graphite in China

1.1.1 Export Volume of Graphite in China

1.1.2 Export Value of Graphite in China

1.1.3 Export Price of Graphite in China

1.2 Major Exports Destinations of China's Graphite

1.2.1 By Export Volume

1.2.2 By Export Value



2 Analysis of Tungsten Natural carbide Exports in China (2019-2023)

2.1 Export Volume of Natural Graphite in China

2.2 Export Value of Natural Graphite in China

2.3 Export Price of Natural Graphite in China

2.4 Major Exports Destinations of China's Natural Graphite

2.4.1 By Export Volume

2.4.2 By Export Value



3 Analysis of Artificial graphite Exports in China (2019-2023)

3.1 Export Volume of Artificial Graphite in China

3.2 Export Value of Artificial Graphite in China

3.3 Export Price of Artificial Graphite in China

3.4 Major Exports Destinations of China's Artificial Graphite

3.4.1 By Export Volume

3.4.2 By Export Value



4 ANALYSIS OF MAJOR EXPORT DESTINATIONS OF CHINA'S GRAPHITE (2019-2023)

4.1 Japan

4.2 India

4.3 Germany

4.4 South Korea

4.5 United States

4.6 Others Export Destinations



5. Outlook for the Export of Graphite in China, 2025-2034

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Graphite Exports

5.2 Forecast for the Export of Graphite in China, 2025-2034

5.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Export Destinations

5.2.3. Forecast of Main Types of Graphite for Export

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63cdp8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.