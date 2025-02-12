$22.68 Bn Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept and Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept and Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $6.95 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.20% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $6.95 billion in 2023 to $12.94 billion in 2028 at a rate of 13.24%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2028 and reach $22.68 billion in 2033.

The global adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 65.2% of the total market in 2023. Amgen Inc. was the largest competitor with a 12.4% share of the market, followed by Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. with 9%, Biocon Limited with 8.7%, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG with 7.2%, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA with 5.5%, Pfizer Inc. with 5.4%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with 5%, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd with 4.6%, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited with 4% and Sandoz Inc. with 3.5%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rising healthcare expenditure, strong economic growth in emerging markets and rising awareness and diagnostic rates. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulatory guidelines, impact of patent extension, gaining market share without a simple price war, low healthcare access and lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists.



Going forward, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging populations and favorable government initiatives will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market in the future include insufficient and outdated health system infrastructure.



The adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market is segmented by product into adalimumab biosimilars, infliximab biosimilars, etanercept biosimilars and trastuzumab biosimilars. The trastuzumab biosimilars market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by product, accounting for 46.89% or $3.25 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the etanercept biosimilars segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 14.47% during 2023-2028.



The adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 83.33% or $5.79 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 15.71% during 2023-2028.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is segmented by application into Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis and other applications. The other applications market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application, accounting for 23.53% or $868.88 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the ankylosing spondylitis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 16.86% during 2023-2028.



The trastuzumab biosimilars market is segmented by product into adjuvant breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, metastatic gastric cancer and other trastuzumab biosimilars applications. The adjuvant breast cancer market was the largest segment of the trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by application, accounting for 46.89% or $1.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the metastatic breast cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.24% during 2023-2028.

Market-trend-based strategies for the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market include focus on demand for more affordable treatments for autoimmune disease, new biosimilar formulation to enhance patient experience in chronic disease treatment, introduction of a cost-effective biosimilar for autoimmune diseases, new citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar aims to improve patient comfort and merger and acquisitions to strengthen market position.



Player-adopted strategies in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market include focuses on developing and launching new products to expand their business expertise, enhancing its operational capabilities through new launches and strategic partnerships to expand their business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars companies to focus on developing affordable biosimilars, focus on innovative biosimilar formulations, focus on citrate-free biosimilars, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions, provide competitively priced offerings, focus on cost-effective biosimilars, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, participate in trade shows and events, focus on retail pharmacies, focus on rheumatoid arthritis biosimilars and focus on aging population worldwide.



Western Europe was the largest region in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market, accounting for 50.38% or $3.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.44% and 19.26% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 17.18% and 16.54% respectively.

Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept and Trastuzumab Biosimilars Opportunities

The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by product will arise in the trastuzumab biosimilars segment, which will gain $2.71 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $4.79 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application will arise in the rheumatoid arthritis segment, which will gain $807.27 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the trastuzumab biosimilars market segmented by application will arise in the rheumatoid arthritis segment, which will gain $807.27 million of global annual sales by 2028. The adalimumab, infliximab, etanercept and trastuzumab biosimilars market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.7 billion.

Major Market Trends

Demand For More Affordable Treatments For Autoimmune Disease

New Biosimilar Formulation to Enhance Patient Experience in Chronic Disease Treatment

Introduction of A Cost-Effective Biosimilar For Autoimmune Diseases

New Citrate-Free Adalimumab Biosimilar Aims to Improve Patient Comfort

Merger and Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Position

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Biothera Acquired Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi Acquired mAbxience

Biocon Biologics Acquired Viatris Biosimilars Business

Celltrion Acquired Assets of Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Acquired Japanese JV with Astellas

True North Acquired Stake in Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept and Trastuzumab Biosimilars - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept and Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Product

6.4.1 Adalimumab Biosimilars

6.4.2 Infliximab Biosimilars

6.4.3 Etanercept Biosimilars

6.4.4 Trastuzumab Biosimilars

6.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.5.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.5.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.5.3 Online Pharmacies

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Crohn's Disease

6.6.2 Psoriatic Arthritis

6.6.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.6.4 Ulcerative Colitis

6.6.5 Ankylosing Spondylitis

6.6.6 Plaque Psoriasis

6.6.7 Other Applications

6.7 Trastuzumab Biosimilar Market Segmentation by Application

6.7.1 Adjuvant Breast Cancer

6.7.2 Metastatic Breast Cancer

6.7.3 Metastatic Gastric Cancer

6.7.4 Other Trastuzumab Biosimilars Applications



Companies Featured

Amgen Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Biocon Limited

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sandoz Inc.

Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd .

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

Enzene Biosciences Limited

Reliance Life Sciences

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Cipla Limited

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bio- Thera Solutions, Ltd

Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Janssen Biologics BV

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Sansheng Guojian

LG Chem

Samsungbioepis Co.Ltd

Nippon Kayaku

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Sandoz

Amgen

Samsung Bioepis

Mylan

Alvotech & STADA

mAbxience

Allergan

Boehringer Ingelheim

Microgen

Geropharm

Valenta

NovaMedica Veropharm

Biocad

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celon Pharma

SynBio

Fresenius Kabi Canada

Organon

Coherus BioSciences

AbbVie Corporation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Inc.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

AryoGen Pharmed

Altis Biologics

Cipla Medpro South Africa

Sanofi Genzyme

Next Biosciences

Viome

Inqaba Biotechnical Industries (Pty) Ltd

