The Global Mining Directory 2025: The Ultimate Resource for Mining Industry Contacts and Company Information

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mining Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mining Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate directories on worldwide mining companies. This powerful Directory is your connection to the entire global mining scene.

Fully up-to-date, this unique publication includes all the mining companies' producers of coal, gold, copper, silver, tin, lead, zinc, uranium, rare earths, industrial minerals etc. There are many thousands of mining companies worldwide. This directory focuses on the more prominent of these mining concerns.

Compiled directly from information obtained about each listed company and organization, the directory is an important reference resource to all companies and business engaged in the global mining industry.

Entries in this Directory have been arranged alphabetically by name. The names of the companies and of the mines or other properties are included in this directory, together with their addresses, contact details, email and websites, names and titles of key personnel, business subsidiaries and what minerals and products they extract.

The Global Mining Directory is an essential reference work for all those who work with mining industry - in professional or private life - and who need up-to-date, reliable information on these businesses worldwide.



Completely revised and updated annually, the Global Mining Directory contains:

all the mining companies worldwide

all the principal mining equipment companies worldwide

all the consultants and service companies worldwide

Features of Each Entry:

Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses

Names of senior executives

Description of principal business activities

Major products

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiary companies and associates

Number of employees

Financial information: sales/profit/share capital/ for the last two years

Auditors and Bankers

Principal shareholders and public/private status.

Regions Covered:

Africa

Arab World

Central and Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Latin America

North America

South East Asia, East Asia, and Australasia

South West Asia.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing, or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the mining industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Why spend thousands of hours searching for new contacts? This exciting new Directory covers everything you need to know about the world's mining companies.

Benefit also from being able to:

Target New Leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate profile of your customers and prospects

Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors

Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgltcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.