Kaldalón hf.: Expansion of the KALD 041139 GB Bond Series

Kaldalón hf. has completed an expansion of its bond series KALD 041139 GB by issuing green bonds totaling ISK 1.8 billion at a yield of 3.90%. Following this expansion, the total nominal value of the series will amount to ISK 5.8 billion.

The bond series is green and inflation-linked, featuring a 30-year repayment schedule with a fixed annual interest rate of 3.75% and semi-annual equal payments. The bonds are issued in nominal value units of ISK 20 million. This bond series is secured under the company's general collateral arrangement and is issued under Kaldalón hf.'s ISK 30 billion bond issuance framework.

The settlement and payment date is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2024. The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to refinance the company’s existing debt.

A base prospectus and an appendix to the base prospectus have been published in connection with the company's issuance framework. The base prospectus, final terms, and other relevant documents concerning the bond issuance and the admission of the bonds to trading on the stock exchange will be made available on the company’s website: kaldalon.is/fjarfestar.

