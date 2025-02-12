$10.45+ Bn Metering Pumps Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Cutting-Edge Nano Twin Screw Pumps For Sensitive and Viscous Fluids, Chemical Dosing Safety With Explosion-Proof Metering

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metering Pumps Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metering pumps market reached a value of nearly $6.0 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $6.0 billion in 2023 to $7.99 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.90%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2028 and reach $10.46 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the chemical industry, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, favorable government initiatives and expansion of oil and gas and petrochemical industries. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include economic uncertainties or downturns and high initial investment and maintenance costs. Going forward, the increasing demand for water treatment and clean water, increasing industrialization, rising urbanization, rising infrastructure development and rising demand from the food and beverage industry will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the metering pumps market in the future include stringent regulations and compliance requirements and supply chain disruptions.

Market-trend-based strategies for the metering pumps market include revolutionizing chemical metering with advanced high-flow pumps, focus on innovation with polymer metering pumps to drive revenue growth, introduction of tube pumps with leak-proof dosing solutions, developing cutting-edge nano twin screw pumps for sensitive and viscous fluids and developing cutting-edge nano twin screw pumps for sensitive and viscous fluids.



Player-adopted strategies in the metering pumps market include focus on launching new brands to enhance offerings for life science applications, strategic acquisitions to expand business expertise and developing and launching new products to expand business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the metering pumps companies to focus on advanced high-flow metering pumps, focus on polymer metering pumps, focus on leak-proof tube pumps, focus on nano twin screw pumps, focus on explosion-proof metering pumps, focus on diaphragm metering pumps, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on indirect sales channel, focus on water treatment segment and focus on urban population.



The metering pumps market is segmented by type into diaphragm, piston/plunger and other types. The diaphragm market was the largest segment of the metering pumps market segmented by type, accounting for 62.39% or $3.74 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the diaphragm segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metering pumps market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.33% during 2023-2028.



The metering pumps market is segmented by sales channel into direct and indirect. The direct market was the largest segment of the metering pumps market segmented by sales channel, accounting for 53.51% or $3.21 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the indirect segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metering pumps market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2023-2028.



The metering pumps market is segmented by end-use industry into water treatment, petrochemicals and oil and gas, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, pulp and paper and other end-use industries. The water treatment market was the largest segment of the metering pumps market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 24.59% or $1.47 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the water treatment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the metering pumps market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 7.29% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metering pumps market, accounting for 38.99% or $2.33 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the metering pumps market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.21% and 6.75% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.34% and 5.93% respectively.



The global metering pumps market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 54.78% of the total market in 2023. Grundfos Holding A/S was the largest competitor with a 10.88% share of the market, followed by SEKO S.P.A. with 10.09%, Dover Corporation with 8.78%, IDEX Corporation with 5.71%, Nikkiso Co., Ltd. with 5.22%, National Oilwell Varco (NOV) with 5.06%, Ingersoll Rand Inc. with 4.14%, GRACO, INC. with 3.19%, Iwaki Company Ltd. with 0.86% and Spirax Group plc. with 0.85%.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the metering pumps market segmented by type will arise in the diaphragm segment, which will gain $1.34 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the metering pumps market segmented by sales channel will arise in the direct segment, which will gain $1.0 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the metering pumps market segmented by end-use industry will arise in the water treatment segment, which will gain $622.0 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The metering pumps market size will gain the most in China at $594.45 million.

Major Market Trends

Revolutionizing Chemical Metering With Advanced High-Flow Pumps

Focus on Innovation With Polymer Metering Pumps to Drive Revenue Growth

Introduction of Tube Pumps With Leak-Proof Dosing Solutions

Developing Cutting-Edge Nano Twin Screw Pumps For Sensitive and Viscous Fluids

Enhancing Chemical Dosing Safety With Explosion-Proof Metering Pumps

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Kaynes Technology Acquired Iskraemeco

Esyasoft Holding Acquired 70% Stake in Float

Dover Corporation Acquired Neptune Chemical Pump Company

EQT AB Acquired Ocea Group

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Acquired Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd

The Verder Group Acquired ITC Dosing Pumps

Atlas Copco Acquired LEWA GmbH and Geveke B.V

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





