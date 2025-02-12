$8.99 Bn Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Innovative Floor Care With AI-Powered Cleaning Robots, Launch of Floor Scrubbers to Transform Manufacturing Environment

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial floor scrubbers market reached a value of nearly $3.91 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $5.86 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.42%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2028 and reach $8.99 billion in 2033.

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 17.07% of the total market in 2023. Nilfisk A/S was the largest competitor with a 3.35% share of the market, followed by Tennant Company with 2.97%, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG with 2.75%, Amano Corporation with 2.14%, Solenis LLC with 1.94%, Numatic International Ltd.with 1.49%, Tornado Industries Inc. with 0.74%, Minuteman International Inc. with 0.66%, Fimap S.p.A. with 0.53% and Tacony Corporation (Powr-Flite) with 0.50%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the industrial floor scrubbers market include focus on launch of innovative floor scrubbers to transform manufacturing environments, strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players and revolutionizing floor care with AI-powered cleaning robots. Player-adopted strategies in the industrial floor scrubbers market include focuses on launch new products to expand its portfolio for both new and existing customers and for future growth, technological advancements to boost productivity and efficiency in large industrial environments and new products launches to enhance its autonomous product line.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the industrial floor scrubbers companies to focus on product innovation and automation to drive growth, focus on integrating Ai for enhanced cleaning efficiency, focus on the robotic scrubber segment for market growth, focus on the concrete segment for market growth, focus on the electric-based segment for market growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships for market expansion, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeted marketing campaigns, focus on value-added partnerships for promotion, focus on the direct sales segment for growth and focus on the healthcare market for growth.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth of industrial sectors, rising labor costs, rapid growth in infrastructure development, growing inclination towards automation, increase in commercial and retail establishments and growth in food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were volatility in raw material prices, geopolitical tensions and high cost.



Going forward, rapid urbanization, expansion of smart cities, expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, expansion of the e-commerce sector and rise in construction activities will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market in the future include supply chain disruptions.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented by product type into walk-behind scrubbers, ride-on scrubbers and robotic scrubbers. The walk-behind scrubbers market was the largest segment of the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by packaging type, accounting for 49.6% or $1.94 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the robotic scrubbers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by packaging type, at a CAGR of 10.05% during 2023-2028.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented by material into tiles, hardwood, concrete and other materials. The tiles market was the largest segment of the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by material, accounting for 37% or $1.44 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the concrete segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 9.36% during 2023-2028.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented by end-users into transportation and logistics, healthcare, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and other end-users. The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by end-users, accounting for 36.2% or $1.41 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 9.94% during 2023-2028.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented by power into electric-based and fuel-based. The electric-based market was the largest segment of the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by power, accounting for 63.1% or $2.47 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the electric-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by power, at a CAGR of 9.23% during 2023-2028.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is segmented by distribution channel into direct and indirect. The direct market was the largest segment of the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 63.3% or $2.48 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the direct segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 8.54% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the industrial floor scrubbers market, accounting for 39.4% or $1.54 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the industrial floor scrubbers market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.50% and 8.77% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.11% and 6.40% respectively.



Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by product type will arise in the walk-behind scrubbers segment, which will gain $883.76 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by material will arise in the tiles segment, which will gain $738.07 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by end-users will arise in the manufacturing segment, which will gain $777.91 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by power will arise in the electric-based segment, which will gain $1.37 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the industrial floor scrubbers market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the direct segment, which will gain $1.25 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The industrial floor scrubbers market size will gain the most in the USA at $652.01 million.

Major Market Trends

Launch of Innovative Floor Scrubbers to Transform Manufacturing Environments

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

Revolutionizing Floor Care With AI-Powered Cleaning Robots

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Solenis Acquired Diversey Holdings

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions Acquired Vermop

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Industrial Floor Scrubbers - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.4.1 Walk-Behind Scrubbers

6.4.2 Ride-on Scrubbers

6.4.3 Robotic Scrubbers

6.5 Market Segmentation by Material

6.5.1 Tiles

6.5.2 Hardwood

6.5.3 Concrete

6.5.4 Other Materials

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-Users

6.6.1 Transportation and Logistics

6.6.2 Healthcare

6.6.3 Education

6.6.4 Hospitality

6.6.5 Manufacturing

6.6.6 Retail

6.6.7 Other End-Users

6.7 Market Segmentation by Power

6.7.1 Electric-Based

6.7.2 Fuel-Based

6.8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.8.1 Direct

6.8.2 Indirect



