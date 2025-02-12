Retail Cloud Industry Opportunities, 2025-2030: Increasing Use of Cloud-Based POS and Inventory Management Systems Expands Addressable Market

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Cloud - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Retail Cloud was valued at USD 28.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 81.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the Retail Cloud market is driven by several factors. The increasing need for scalability and flexibility in retail operations is a significant driver, as retailers seek to manage their businesses more efficiently and respond quickly to changing market conditions. Technological advancements, particularly in cloud computing, AI, and data analytics, are also propelling market growth by making cloud solutions more accessible and valuable for retailers.
The growing adoption of e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies is further boosting demand for the retail cloud, as retailers need to integrate and manage data across multiple channels. Additionally, the rising focus on customer experience and personalization is contributing to market growth, as the retail cloud enables retailers to leverage data for more targeted marketing and improved customer engagement. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in cloud technology, are driving the sustained growth of the Retail Cloud market.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Retail Cloud market, presented in terms of market value (Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Component (Solutions, Services); Service Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)); Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Retail Cloud Solutions segment, which is expected to reach 53.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.1%. The Retail Cloud Services segment is also set to grow at 21.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.8% CAGR to reach $12.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Blue Yonder Group, Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infor and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Retail Cloud Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Some of the 19 major companies featured in this Retail Cloud market report include:
- Blue Yonder Group, Inc
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Oracle Corporation
- PiCo Labs
- RapidScale, Inc.
- Retailcloud
- Softvision
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$28.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$81.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Retail Cloud - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Scalable and Flexible IT Solutions Propels Market Growth
- Increasing Use of Cloud-Based POS and Inventory Management Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Technological Advancements in Cloud Security and Data Management Strengthen Market Position
- Growing Focus on Omnichannel Retailing Drives Adoption of Retail Cloud Solutions
- Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based E-Commerce Platforms Generates New Opportunities
- Development of Integrated Cloud Solutions for Retail Sustains Market Growth
- Expanding Applications in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Marketing Automation Throws Spotlight on Market Potential
- Growth in Digital Transformation and Smart Retail Initiatives Spurs Demand for Retail Cloud
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Analytics and Business Intelligence Propels Market Expansion
- Surge in Demand for Cost-Effective IT Infrastructure Expands Market Horizons
- Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Cloud in Enhancing Retail Agility and Responsiveness Drives Market Adoption
- Innovations in Cloud-Native Applications and Microservices Generate New Market Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfbqto
