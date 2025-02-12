Result of the auction of treasury bills on 12 February 2025

 | Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II1000
-  --
Total1000      

The sale will settle 14 February 2025.