Ready Mix Concrete Demand in UAE Grows as New Infrastructure Projects, Tourism, and Luxury Developments Boost Construction

UAE's Ready Mix Concrete market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by a robust expansion in both commercial and residential construction, complemented by large-scale government infrastructure initiatives. Notable projects such as the Wasl Tower, the $204 million Regalia residential development, and the Bloom Living project, which includes 4,000 villas and apartments, have been key drivers of this demand. Additionally, Dubai's real estate market saw a remarkable 40% year-on-year growth in Q3 2023, further propelling the need for ready mix concrete.



The ongoing growth is further bolstered by significant transportation and infrastructure projects, including the $11 billion Etihad Rail, the proposed $5.9 billion Hyperloop system connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the $2.7 billion Sheikh Zayed double-deck road. These initiatives are expected to sustain and intensify demand for ready mix concrete, positioning the market for continued expansion.



The UAE Ready Mix Concrete Market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The surge in international tourism has contributed directly to the growth of the UAE's hospitality sector, further amplifying the demand for ready mix concrete. As of 2023, Dubai is home to 820 hospitality establishments, including 624 hotels and 196 apartments, marking a 2% year-on-year increase.



Upcoming luxury developments, such as the Marriott Mirfa Resort in Abu Dhabi (2025) and Baccarat Dubai (2026), are expected to further escalate demand for ready-mix concrete in the region. Moreover, the UAE's $300 billion industrial development plan, aimed at advancing the nation's industrial sector by 2030, along with the "Projects of the 50" initiative focused on industrial, transportation, and energy infrastructure, will likely provide a significant boost to the ready-mix concrete market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation



By Type

Reinforced concrete is expected to see the highest growth in the UAE Ready Mix Concrete market, driven by rising demand in the construction sector for durable, high-strength materials. Major infrastructure projects, government initiatives, and urbanization are key factors.

By Grade

The C40 and above grade ready-mix concrete segment in the UAE is expected to grow rapidly due to rising demand for high-rise buildings, mega infrastructure projects, and stringent durability standards. As urbanization and complex construction projects like bridges, skyscrapers, and commercial developments increase, high-strength concrete is essential for structural integrity, weather resistance, and long-term performance.

By End-user

The residential application segment is expected to experience the highest growth driven by increasing urbanization, demand for new housing, and infrastructure development, which are propelling the need for ready-mix concrete in residential construction projects.

Companies Profiled:

Cemex

Lafarge Emirates Cement

National Ready Mix Concrete Co.

Unibeton

Al Ghurair Construction Readymix

Transgulf Readymix Concrete Co.

Readymix Abu Dhabi

Unimix

Oryx Mix Concrete Products

Emirates Beton Ready Mix

Conmix

