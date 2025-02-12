$536.73 Bn Organ Preservation Solution Market Strategies and Opportunities to 2033: New R&D Center to Revolutionize Organ Preservation Techniques and Enhance Global Healthcare Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Solution Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the organ preservation solution market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global organ preservation solution market reached a value of nearly $273.96 million in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.68% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $273.96 million in 2023 to $385.38 million in 2028 at a rate of 7.06%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2028 and reach $536.73 million in 2033.

The global organ preservation solution market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.86% of the total market in 2023. TransMedics Group, Inc. was the largest competitor with a 1.38% share of the market, followed by BioLife Solutions, Inc. with 0.94%, Artivion, Inc. (formerly CryoLife, Inc.) with 0.85%, Paragonix Technologies Inc. with 0.44%, XVIVO Perfusion AB with 0.41%, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC (Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Accord Healthcare Inc.) with 0.28%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with 0.26%, OrganOx Limited with 0.17%, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. with 0.08% and Preservation Solutions, Inc. with 0.06%.

Market-trend-based strategies for organ preservation solution market include focus on securing investments to fund regulatory approval, clinical trials and production scaling, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions and focus on establishing research and development (R&D) centers to innovate techniques that enhance organ viability and transplant success. Player-adopted strategies in the organ preservation solution market include focus on launching new solutions to enhance business offerings and focus on product development processes to expand their business expertise.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in number of organ transplant surgeries, favorable government regulations for organ donation, rise in cases of organ failure, high prevalence of kidney and liver diseases, improved organ donation awareness programs and short shelf life of preserved organs. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was limited availability of donor organs. Going forward, increasing aging population worldwide, rising healthcare expenditure globally, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising medical tourism in emerging countries and increase in living donors will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the organ preservation solution market in the future include lack of awareness about organ donation.



The organ preservation solution market is segmented by solution type into viaspan, custodial-HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate), renograf, hypothermosol, perfadex, lifor, HBS (hyperosmotic blood substitute) solution and other solution types. The viaspan market was the largest segment of the organ preservation solution market segmented by solution type, accounting for 31.52% or $19.2 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the perfadex segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organ preservation solution market segmented by solution type, at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2023-2028.



The organ preservation solution market is segmented by organ into kidney, liver, lung, heart and other organ types. The kidney market was the largest segment of the organ preservation solution market segmented by organ, accounting for 52.98% or $32.27 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the lung segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organ preservation solution market segmented by organ, at a CAGR of 8.89% during 2023-2028.



The organ preservation solution market is segmented by technique into static cold storage (SCS) technique, hypothermic machine perfusion and other techniques. The static cold storage (SCS) technique market was the largest segment of the organ preservation solution market segmented by technique, accounting for 53.87% or $32.81 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hypothermic machine perfusion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organ preservation solution market segmented by technique, at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the organ preservation solution market, accounting for 42.05% or $115.2 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the organ preservation solution market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.86% and 7.26% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.89% and 6.60% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the organ preservation solution companies to focus on securing investments for growth, focus on establishing R&D centers for innovation, focus on perfadex for market growth, focus on lung preservation solutions for growth, focus on hypothermic machine perfusion for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions for growth, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on aging population worldwide.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the organ preservation solution market segmented by solution type will arise in the viaspan segment, which will gain $34.55 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the organ preservation solution market segmented by organ will arise in the kidneys segment, which will gain $58.94 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the organ preservation solution market segmented by technique will arise in the static cold storage (SCS) technique segment, which will gain $55.18 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The organ preservation solution market size will gain the most in the USA at $39.2 million.

Major Market Trends

Strategic Investment to Drive Regulatory Approval and Market Entry For Next-Generation Organ Preservation Technologies

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Among Major Players

New Research and Development Center to Revolutionize Organ Preservation Techniques and Enhance Global Healthcare Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $273.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $536.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Organ Preservation Solution Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Solution Type

6.4.1 ViaspanT

6.4.2 Custodiol HTK (Histidine- Tryptophan - Ketoglutarate)

6.4.3 Renograf

6.4.4 Hypothermosol

6.4.5 Perfadex

6.4.6 Lifor

6.4.7 HBS (Hyperosmotic Blood Substitute) Solution

6.4.8 Other Solution Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Organ

6.5.1 Kidney

6.5.2 Liver

6.5.3 Lung

6.5.4 Heart

6.5.5 Other Organ Types

6.6 Market Segmentation by Technique

6.6.1 Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

6.6.2 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

6.6.3 Other Techniques



