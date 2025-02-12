Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eylea Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Eylea market reached a value of nearly $9.38 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2023 to $12.73 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.31%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2028 and reach $16.99 billion in 2033.

The global Eylea market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top competitor in the market, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc accounted for 100% of the total market in 2023.

Market-trend-based strategies for Eylea market include focus on new product launches to expand the range of treatment options and meet the evolving needs of patients, focus on awareness campaigns to educate both healthcare providers and patients about the importance of early detection and treatment of retinal diseases, focus on launching biosimilars to enhance market access and increase adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive regions and focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and accelerate innovation.

Player-adopted strategies in the Eylea market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through new launches, focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships, focus on developing new products to expand business into new geographies and focus on developing and launching new products to expand business expertise.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased screen time, high prevalence of diabetes, public health campaigns on vision care, rising prevalence of ocular diseases and increased prevalence of diabetic retinopathy. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was inadequate training for healthcare providers in administering Eylea. Going forward, increasing aging population worldwide, rising healthcare expenditure globally, supportive government initiative or funding, increasing rates of myopia-related retinal issues and expansion of eye care centers will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the Eylea market in the future include high treatment costs of Eylea.

The Eylea market is segmented by product into prefilled syringe package and vial package. The prefilled syringe package market was the largest segment of the Eylea market segmented by product, accounting for 75.89% or $7.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the prefilled syringe segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Eylea market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2023-2028.

The Eylea market is segmented by disorder into wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and other disorders. The wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market was the largest segment of the Eylea market segmented by disorder, accounting for 58.24% or $5.46 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Eylea market segmented by disorder, at a CAGR of 6.95% during 2023-2028.

The Eylea market is segmented by distribution channel into hospitals, retail pharmacy and other distribution channel. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the firefighting aircraft market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 58.54% or $5.49 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other distribution channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Eylea market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 7.32% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the Eylea market, accounting for 67.26% or $6.3 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the Eylea market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.32% and 6.61% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.30% and 5.43% respectively.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the Eylea companies to focus on new product launches, focus on awareness campaigns, focus on launching biosimilars, focus on prefilled syringe packages, focus on diabetic retinopathy, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on other distribution channels and focus on aging population worldwide.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the Eylea market segmented by product will arise in the prefilled syringe package segment, which will gain $2.65 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the eylea market segmented by disorder will arise in the wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) segment, which will gain $1.91 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the Eylea market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $1.95 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The Eylea market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.66 billion.

Major Market Trends

Launch of New Eylea Formulations to Enhance Treatment Options

Strategic Awareness Campaigns Driving Market Expansion and Patient Engagement

Launch of Biosimilars Enhancing Eylea Market Accessibility

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market players

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Sandoz Group AG Completed the Acquisition of Cimerli, A Ranibizumab Biosimilar, From Coherus Biosciences

Astellas Pharma Inc Acquired IVERIC Bio Inc

Coherus BioSciences Inc Acquired Klinge Biopharma GmbH

AbbVie Inc Acquired Regenxbio Inc

