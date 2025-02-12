The World Market for Floor POP Displays 2025-2030: Analysis of Growth Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and 19 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor POP Displays - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Floor POP Displays was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the floor POP displays market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of retail space, advancements in sustainable materials, and the integration of data analytics. As retailers seek to create engaging shopping environments, the demand for customizable and sustainable POP displays rises.

Innovations in materials, particularly in eco-friendly and lightweight options, align with sustainability goals and reduce logistics costs. Moreover, the use of data analytics in the design and placement of displays is enabling more targeted, effective in-store marketing campaigns, enhancing the appeal of floor POP displays in a competitive retail landscape.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Floor POP Displays market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Material (Corrugated Boards, Foam Boards, Plastic Sheets, Glass, Metal); Packaging Format (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationary, Electronics, Automotive, Other Packaging Formats).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Corrugated Boards Material segment, which is expected to reach $4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Foam Boards Material segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.3% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Creative Displays Now, DS Smith PLC, FFR Merchandising, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Marketing Alliance Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Floor POP Displays Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 19 major companies featured in this Floor POP Displays market report include:

Creative Displays Now

DS Smith PLC

FFR Merchandising, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Marketing Alliance Group

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Company

U.S. Corrugated

WestRock Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Floor POP Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for In-Store Visual Merchandising Solutions

Increased Use of Floor POP Displays in Retail for Customer Engagement

Growth in Customizable POP Displays to Enhance Brand Recognition

Expansion of Floor POP Displays in Electronics and Consumer Goods Retail

Increased Focus on Durable and Lightweight Materials for Display Flexibility

Surge in Demand for Eye-Catching Designs to Drive Impulse Purchases

Growth in Digital POP Displays Integrating Interactive Elements

Expansion of Floor Displays in Grocery and Convenience Stores

Increased Adoption of Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Display Materials

Development of Modular and Easy-to-Assemble POP Displays for Retailers

Growing Trend Towards POP Displays for Seasonal and Promotional Campaigns

Focus on Innovations in Cost-Effective POP Solutions for Small Retailers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88v6vw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment