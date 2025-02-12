Nail Care Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities, 2025-2030 - Rising Use of UV LED Nail Dryers Sets the Stage for Market Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nail Care - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nail Care was valued at USD 11 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the nail care market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer interest in personal grooming, the influence of social media trends, and innovations in product formulations and services. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising emphasis on self-care and wellness. As more consumers recognize the importance of grooming as part of their overall well-being, nail care has become an accessible and enjoyable form of self-expression. The convenience of at-home nail care kits and the availability of high-quality products in retail stores and online have made it easier for consumers to maintain well-groomed nails regularly.



The influence of social media has further fueled demand for nail care products and services. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have popularized nail art trends, driving interest in nail polish collections, nail stickers, and design tools. Viral nail art techniques, such as ombre, marble effects, and holographic designs, have encouraged consumers to try creative styles, supporting the growth of the DIY nail care segment. This trend has also prompted brands to collaborate with influencers and celebrities to launch limited-edition collections, creating buzz and driving sales.



Advancements in nail care formulations, tools, and technologies have also contributed to market growth. Long-lasting polishes, non-toxic formulations, and hybrid products like dip powders and soft gels offer consumers a wider range of options tailored to their preferences. The development of quick-dry polishes, gel kits, and portable curing lamps has improved the convenience and appeal of at-home manicures, attracting consumers seeking both time-saving and professional results.



The increasing presence of nail care services in salons and spas has also played a key role in market expansion. As more consumers seek professional-quality manicures, nail art, and therapeutic nail treatments, salons continue to introduce innovative services that cater to a variety of preferences. The rise of nail bars and specialized nail salons has further contributed to the popularity of nail care as a lifestyle service, enhancing consumer engagement and retention.



With ongoing innovations in product development, clean beauty formulations, and personalized nail care solutions, the nail care market is poised for continued growth. These trends, combined with increasing demand for both aesthetic and therapeutic benefits, make nail care a vital component of modern beauty and wellness strategies, appealing to a wide range of consumers across different demographics.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Nail Care market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Retail Stores, Nail Salons); Product Type (Nail polishes, Nail accessories and implements, Nail strengtheners, Artificial nails and accessories, Nail polish removers).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nail Polishes segment, which is expected to reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Nail Accessories & Implements segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.6% CAGR to reach $2.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amway Corporation, Chanel SA, China Glaze, Coty, Inc., L'Oreal SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Nail Care Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 33 major companies featured in this Nail Care market report include:

Amway Corporation

Chanel SA

China Glaze

Coty, Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Revlon, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nail Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Personal Grooming Drives Demand for Nail Care Products

Growing Beauty and Wellness Industry Sets the Stage for Market Expansion

Expanding Role of Nail Salons Strengthens Business Case for Nail Care Products

Increasing Use of Gel-based Polishes Propels Market Growth

Advancements in Nail Strengthening Solutions Generate Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for DIY Nail Care Products Enhances Market Accessibility

Strong Demand for Vegan and Cruelty-free Products Bodes Well for Market Growth

Expanding Role of E-commerce in Nail Care Sales Sustains Market Growth

Rising Use of UV LED Nail Dryers Sets the Stage for Market Expansion

Growing Trend of Nail Art Generates Opportunities for Specialty Products

Increasing Awareness of Nail Health Spurs Demand for Treatment Products

Use of Natural Ingredients in Nail Care Strengthens Market Appeal

Expanding Applications of Cuticle Oils Drive Nail Care Market

